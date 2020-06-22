AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: is 2020 make or break for Martin?

A&M by the numbers: is 2020 make or break for Martin?
AggieYell.com continues its series on the 2020 Texas A&M football team by the numbers with number 15, worn by defensive end Jeremiah Martin.
Class: Junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 262 pounds
2019 stats: 8 tackles, 3 TFL
Projected 2020 role: Fighting for a spot in the defense end rotation
The Aggies sorely need a pass rusher and, in the best-case scenario, Martin proves to be that player. He's an upperclassman with size and speed, and if he takes that step it would allow for more development time for Donell Harris and Fadil Diggs. Unfortunately, he hasn't shown much in his first two seasons. He has racked up no sacks and even lost his spot in the rotation to the now-departed Tyree Wilson for several games. With Diggs, Harris and Braedon Mowry now on campus, the competition for playing time at defensive end is increasing. If Martin doesn't have a good summer, he may find himself behind the eight ball in terms of playing time.
