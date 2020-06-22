AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: is 2020 make or break for Martin?

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 262 pounds

2019 stats: 8 tackles, 3 TFL

Projected 2020 role: Fighting for a spot in the defense end rotation

The Aggies sorely need a pass rusher and, in the best-case scenario, Martin proves to be that player. He's an upperclassman with size and speed, and if he takes that step it would allow for more development time for Donell Harris and Fadil Diggs. Unfortunately, he hasn't shown much in his first two seasons. He has racked up no sacks and even lost his spot in the rotation to the now-departed Tyree Wilson for several games. With Diggs, Harris and Braedon Mowry now on campus, the competition for playing time at defensive end is increasing. If Martin doesn't have a good summer, he may find himself behind the eight ball in terms of playing time.