Over the past month, the Aggies have found a new gear offensively, making them a very different team than the one Houston beat 70-66. Taylor continues to score at a high clip, but Boots Radford -- who did not play in the first matchup -- has hit his stride. The emergence of Manny Obaseki has given the Aggies a three guard group that can match up with anyone in the country.

"That's a terrific, terrific backcourt," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said Saturday as Cougars and Aggies face off again for a spot in the Sweet 16 in Dallas (7:40 p.m. central, TNT). "And those three guards have the ultimate green light. They just drive it and they all can shoot it. It's a tough match-up."

It would have been hard to imagine the trio being this dangerous four months ago at Toyota Center, as Obaseki had a terrible performance: 0-5 from the field, with 1 rebound and an assist.

"He played nine minutes against Houston and went 0-5 and was lost the entire time," coach Buzz Williams said.

It was a scenario that had become painfully familiar for Aggie fans: Obaseki, with his tremendous athletic ability, had played out of control and fired up ill-advised shots, making him a liability.

But, over the past six weeks, Obaseki has harnessed that athleticism and has become one of the most effective scorers in the nation. Since being added to the starting lineup eight games ago, Obaseki has scored in double figures in each game, including 25 at Ole Miss and 22 in Friday's NCAA Tournament first round matchup against Nebraska.

With Taylor in foul trouble, Obaseki took over the game late in the first half, scoring A&M's last 16 points with a variety of slashing moves to the basket and 3-pointers. By the time he was done, A&M was up 14 at the half and on their way to rematch with the Cougars, who would beat Longwood by 40 later in the evening.

"He has changed our team because he's back on pace," Williams said.

Obaseki's teammates said his turnaround wasn't due solely to his natural talent.

"Manny Mo, he's the same person every day. His work ethic hasn't changed no matter his productivity. Start of the year he wasn't playing as much as he wanted. And he wasn't playing probably to the level he wanted himself to play at," forward Jace Carter said. "And he was the same person every day. Came in, worked out every day, got his extra reps in every day. So to see him do what he's doing now, it's no surprise to any of us. We're all happy for him because of the person he is."

While Obaseki proved to be the player that broke Nebraska, it was Radford who started the process with his trademark drives to the basket halfway through the opening stanza. Radford, who has averaged 16.5 points per game this season, ended up with 20 on the night -- his 17th consecutive game in double figures. He also had 10 rebounds, giving him his fourth double-double during that span.

Radford may be unique among college basketball players, as he fearlessly attacks the rim and fights for rebounds against players much taller than his generously-listed 6-foot-3.

"Boots, honestly, the paper might say he's 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4, he's about 6-foot-1. Him being in there, him flying around playing like he's 6-foot-6, 6-foot-7, that's just Boots," forward Henry Coleman said. "His mindset and mentality changes our team. You see that and everybody else wants to play super hard."

And then there's Taylor, the two-time first-team All-SEC selection who is on a scoring rampage. Since a terrible game at Georgia, where he scored just 4 points, his scoring totals have become increasingly eye-catching: 13 against Mississippi State, 19 and 20 against Ole Miss in back-to-back games, and then 32 against Kentucky, 30 against Florida and 25 against Nebraska.

In his last three games, Taylor has made 19 of 36 3-point attempts, a remarkable 52.7% clip. He made his first five against Nebraska and seven overall, keeping the Aggies close in the first half before driving the dagger home in the final 20 minutes.

"Wade's the best point guard in the country," Carter said. "He's going to do what he does every night. He's shown that day in, day out, who he is. He's our quarterback. He's our point guard. We roll with him."

After scoring 34 against Houston in December and nearly leading the Aggies to a comeback victory, Taylor certainly has the Cougars' attention.

"He's a big-time player and those are the type of moments he lives for. He's on a burner right now," guard Jamal Shead said. "Best we can try to do is try to contain him."

Sampson called Taylor "a little keg of dynamite."

"You never know when he's going to make seven or eight 3s, but he may have to miss four or five or five or six in a row to get to the point where he can make seven out of his next nine," Sampson said of Taylor.

If Sunday night's game remains close, Williams clearly expects Taylor to be the one the Aggies turn to for a big shot.

"The bigger the stage, the better he seems to play," Williams said.