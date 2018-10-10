AggieYell.com continues its look at the matchup between No. 22 Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC), and South Carolina (3-2, 2-2 SEC) with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Gamecocks defense.

Kellen Mond and Trayveon Willliams may both try their hand at running the ball.

A&M likely starters

QB: 11 Kellen Mond (6-2, 210, So-1L; ProFootballFocus score of 70.3) RB: 5 Trayveon Williams (5-9, 200, Jr-2L; PFF score of 75) FB: 12 Cullen Gillaspia (6-2, 235, Sr-2L; PFF score of 70.5) TE: 81 Jace Sternberger (6-4, 250, Jr-TR; PFF grade of 85.9) WR: 13 Kendrick Rogers (6-4, 210, So-1L; PFF grade of 70.1) WR: 1 Quartney Davis (6-2, 200, So-1L; PFF grade of 62.3) SLOT: Camron Buckley (6-2, 190, So-1L, PFF grade of 73.5) LT: 65 Dan Moore Jr. (6-5, 317, So-1L; PFF grade of 52.6) LG: 73 Jared Hocker (6-5, 318, So-1L; PFF grade of 61.3) C: 64 Erik McCoy (6-4, 315, Jr-2L; PFF grade of 70.2) RG: 77 Ryan McCollum (6-5, 295, RS-So-1L, PFF score of 75.6) RT: 54 Carson Green (6-6, 300, So-1L; PFF grade of 65.4)

South Carolina likely starters

DE: 15 Aaron Sterling (6-1 245 SO-1L; PFF score of 63.7) DT: 3 Javon Kinlaw (6-6 305 JR-1L ; PFF score of 85.6) DT: 5 Keir Thomas (6-2 276 JR-2L; PFF score of 66.3) BUCK: 35 Daniel Fennell (6-2 246 JR-2L; PFF score of 70.3) SLB: 4 Bryson Allen-Williams (6-1 230 SR-3L; PFF score of 79.2) MLB: 6 T.J. Brunson (6-1 240 JR-2L; PFF score of 54.6) WLB: 44 Sherrod Greene (6-1 228 SO-1L; PFF score of 54.9) CB: 9 Keisean Nixon (5-10 193 SR-1L; PFF score of 64.3) S: 22 Steven Montac (5-10 186 SR-2L; PFF score of 67.7) S: 1 Nick Harvey (5-10 190 SR-TR; PFF score of 59) CB: 16 Rashad Fenton (5-11 188 SR-3L; PFF score of 74.4) Nickel: 7 Jaycee Horn (6-1 195 FR-HS; PFF score of 74.2)

A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Williams, 120 carries for 720 yards and 7 TDs Mond, 70 carries for 230 yards and 4 TD Corbin, 28 carries for 148 yards and 1 TD Passing: Mond, 107-177, 1,477 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT Nick Starkel, 15-22, 169 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Sternberger, 22 catches for 351 yards and 5 TD Buckley, 19 catches for 285 yards Jhamon Ausbon, 15 catches for 221 yards

South Carolina statistical leaders

Tackles: Brunson, 30 Montac, 29 Allen-Williams, 28 Tackles for loss: Allen-Williams, 8 Kinlaw, 5 Brunson, 3.5 Sacks: Kinlaw, 2.5 Allen-Williams, 2 Horn and Fennell, 1 Forced fumbles: Kinlaw, 2 Interceptions: Fenton, 3 Green and Jaymest Williams, 1

A&M by the numbers

Scoring offense: 33.3 PPG, 46th nationally Rushing offense: 226 YPG, 24th Passing offense: 270.7 YPG, 33rd Total offense: 496.7 YPG, 17th First downs: 165, 4th 3rd down conversions: 44.9%, 31st Red zone conversions: 80%, 97th Sacks allowed: 21, 121st Time of possession: 35:43, 4th Turnovers: 9, 77th

South Carolina by the numbers

Points allowed: 25.8 PPG, 65th Rushing yards allowed: 194 YPG, 99th Passing yards allowed: 168.4 YPG, 12th Total yards allowed: 362.4 YPG, 54th First downs allowed: 114, 73rd Tackles for loss: 34, 41st Sacks: 8, 93rd Redzone conversion percentage allowed: 73.9%, 29th Third down conversion percentage allowed: 25%, 4th Fourth down conversion percentage allowed: 62.5%, 91st Turnovers forced: 7, 83rd

A&M's scheme

Jimbo Fisher knows what he wants to do: establish the run first. Trayveon Williams has been the centerpiece the last two weeks and, with South Carolina’s troubles against the run, there’s no reason to think that’ll change. With USC’s ends being undersized, the Aggies could look to hit the Gamecocks hard in the tackle/guard gaps. Like Kentucky, South Carolina likes to blitz their linebackers, and that could lead to a lot of passes coming the way of Williams and Jace Sternberger. It could also be a very big weekend for Camron Buckley, because USC’s safeties have struggled defending slants and longer crossing patterns. Kellen Mond’s mobility played a key role in A&M’s victory last year and will probably be put to work again Saturday. First, rolling the pocket in the passing game gets him away from Kinlaw, their best defensive player. A few quarterback runs could also soften up the second level, because the linebackers will have to play off in order to react to the threat of him taking off. Getting good yardage on first down will be vital. USC hasn’t stopped anyone on the ground, but they’ve been outstanding if they can get someone to 3rd down. If the Aggies can get themselves in consistent 2nd and short situations, they’ll grind down South Carolina the same way they did Kentucky. If they can avoid the blunders they made last week, they’ll put points on the board.

South Carolina's scheme

We know that Muschamp likes to be aggressive and he's going to blitz. This year, however, he hasn't had a whole lot of success: 8 sacks in 5 games and 99th against the run. They have some talent, but they've sorely missed DE DJ Wonnum and will be without starting safety J.T. Ibe, so former Aggie Nick Harvey will probably start in his place. With the exception of star DT Javon Kinlaw, USC has been pushed around up front this year, making the play of the linebackers even more important. They're the top three tacklers on the team and play in the box a lot, frequently overloading one side to create mismatches at the line of scrimmage. Still, they've given up a lot of big plays on the ground. While the Gamecocks have struggled to stop the run, their secondary -- which has been frequently put on an island -- has been solid. They have played off receivers, even against Kentucky, to guard against the big play. But they have done a good job running with receivers down the field and have tackled well in space. Against A&M, they'll probably look to stack the box and slow down the running game, then see if they can force Mond to take some chances in the passing game.

Key matchups