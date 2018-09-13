AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Texas A&M (1-1) and Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) continues with a look at the Aggies offense against the Warhawks defense.

A&M likely starters

QB: 17 Kellen Mond (6-2, 210, So-1L) RB: 5 Trayveon Williams (5-9, 200, Jr-2L) FB: 12 Cullen Gillaspia (6-2, 235, Sr-2L) TE: 81 Jace Sternberger (6-4, 250, Jr-TR) WR: 2 Jhamon Ausbon (6-2, 220, So-1L) WR: 1 Quartney Davis (6-2, 200, So-1L) LT: 65 Dan Moore Jr. (6-5, 317, So-1L) LG: 73 Jared Hocker (6-5, 318, So-1L) C: 64 Erik McCoy (6-4, 315, Jr-2L) RG: 78 Keaton Sutherland (6-5, 315, Sr-3L) RT: 54 Carson Green (6-6, 300, So-1L)

ULM likely starters

DE 98 SAM MILLER (6-3, 242, Jr.) NT 94 TYLER JOHNSON (6-2, 281, Sr.) DT 90 JAYLEN VEASLEY (6-2, 265, Jr.) DE 58 DONALD LOUIS JR. (6-3, 270, Jr.) WILL 14 DAVID GRIFFITH (6-1, 205, Sr.-5) MIKE 4 RASHAAD HARDING (5-11, 225, So.) BUCK 3 COLLIN TURNER (5-10, 175, Sr.-5) BC 21 COREY STRAUGHTER (5-10, 178, So.) WS 6 WESLEY THOMPSON (6-1, 198, Sr.-5) FS 15 Austin Hawley (6-0, 215, So.) FC 9 MARCUS HUBBARD (5-9, 180, Sr.-5)

A&M statistical leaders

Kellen Mond is off to a fantastic start to 2018.

Rushing: Williams, 37 carries for 271 yards and 3 TD Passing: Mond, 40-65, 614 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT Receiving: Rogers, 9 catches for 153 yards and 2 TD



ULM statistical leaders

Tackles: Turner, 14 Tackles for loss: Miller and Louis, 3 each Sacks: Miller, 3 Passes broken up: Kenderick Marbles, 4 Interceptions: 3 players with 1 each Forced fumbles: 3 with 1 each Fumble recoveries: Miller, Mason Hausman with 1 each

A&M offense by the numbers

Scoring offense: 42.5 PPG, 42nd Rushing offense: 287 YPG, 14th Passing offense: 342.5 YPG, 18th Total offense: 629.5 YPG, 3rd First downs: 65, 6th 3rd down conversions: 51.9%, 21st Red zone conversions: 81.8%, 85th Time of possession: 37:27, 4th Turnovers: 3, 65th

ULM defense by the numbers

Points allowed: 25.5 PPG, 77th Rushing yards allowed: 65 YPG, 10th Passing yards allowed: 371.5, 126th Total yards allowed: 436.5 YPG, 103rd First downs allowed: 45, 96th Tackles for loss: 13, 54th Sacks: 8, 9th Redzone conversion percentage allowed: 80%, 50th Third down conversion percentage allowed: 36%, 60th Fourth down conversion percentage allowed: 0%, 1st Turnovers forced: 5, 13th

A&M's scheme

The Aggies need to get Trayveon Williams rolling again.

While the Aggies will almost certainly look to exploit ULM's poor secondary, they've also got to be looking ahead to next week. That means getting the running game going, with Trayveon Williams in particular. Both Williams and the offensive line could use a boost after being fought to a standstill by Clemson's elite front line. In the passing game, A&M should have mismatches across the field. Jhamon Ausbon had a relatively quiet week against Clemson, but he should get a lot of looks this weekend. Mond will definitely look for his security blanket, Jace Sternberger, and will probably be more apt to look for Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers after their big games last weekend. For A&M, the plan should be simple. Come out, handle ULM's attacking defensive style and then starting pounding away on the ground and through the air, looking to wear the Warhawks out.

ULM's scheme

ULM likes to line up in a 4-3 base and come right after you. They're a heavy risk-reward team, as can be seen by the 5 forced turnovers, 8 sacks and more than 431 passing yards allowed per game. The Warhawks have shot it out with two lousy teams, but have come out on top. The key to the ULM defense are their bookends, Miller and Louis. Both have a lot of experience and have played big in the first two games. The like to get their linebackers involved near the line of scrimmage and will probably blitz them a lot against the Aggies in order to disrupt the running game. Opponents have gone up and down the field on ULM, but they've done enough to win. They're willing to give up yards if they can minimize points and force turnovers, as they did against Southern Miss. In fact, the defense was the difference in the game as Miller recovered a fumble in the end zone for what proved to be the decisive touchdown. They're feast or famine, and the Aggies should expect them to stay aggressive Saturday night.

Key matchups