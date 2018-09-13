A&M offense looks to keep rolling
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Texas A&M (1-1) and Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) continues with a look at the Aggies offense against the Warhawks defense.
A&M likely starters
QB: 17 Kellen Mond (6-2, 210, So-1L)
RB: 5 Trayveon Williams (5-9, 200, Jr-2L)
FB: 12 Cullen Gillaspia (6-2, 235, Sr-2L)
TE: 81 Jace Sternberger (6-4, 250, Jr-TR)
WR: 2 Jhamon Ausbon (6-2, 220, So-1L)
WR: 1 Quartney Davis (6-2, 200, So-1L)
LT: 65 Dan Moore Jr. (6-5, 317, So-1L)
LG: 73 Jared Hocker (6-5, 318, So-1L)
C: 64 Erik McCoy (6-4, 315, Jr-2L)
RG: 78 Keaton Sutherland (6-5, 315, Sr-3L)
RT: 54 Carson Green (6-6, 300, So-1L)
ULM likely starters
DE 98 SAM MILLER (6-3, 242, Jr.)
NT 94 TYLER JOHNSON (6-2, 281, Sr.)
DT 90 JAYLEN VEASLEY (6-2, 265, Jr.)
DE 58 DONALD LOUIS JR. (6-3, 270, Jr.)
WILL 14 DAVID GRIFFITH (6-1, 205, Sr.-5)
MIKE 4 RASHAAD HARDING (5-11, 225, So.)
BUCK 3 COLLIN TURNER (5-10, 175, Sr.-5)
BC 21 COREY STRAUGHTER (5-10, 178, So.)
WS 6 WESLEY THOMPSON (6-1, 198, Sr.-5)
FS 15 Austin Hawley (6-0, 215, So.)
FC 9 MARCUS HUBBARD (5-9, 180, Sr.-5)
A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Williams, 37 carries for 271 yards and 3 TD
Passing: Mond, 40-65, 614 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
Receiving: Rogers, 9 catches for 153 yards and 2 TD
ULM statistical leaders
Tackles: Turner, 14
Tackles for loss: Miller and Louis, 3 each
Sacks: Miller, 3
Passes broken up: Kenderick Marbles, 4
Interceptions: 3 players with 1 each
Forced fumbles: 3 with 1 each
Fumble recoveries: Miller, Mason Hausman with 1 each
A&M offense by the numbers
Scoring offense: 42.5 PPG, 42nd
Rushing offense: 287 YPG, 14th
Passing offense: 342.5 YPG, 18th
Total offense: 629.5 YPG, 3rd
First downs: 65, 6th
3rd down conversions: 51.9%, 21st
Red zone conversions: 81.8%, 85th
Time of possession: 37:27, 4th
Turnovers: 3, 65th
ULM defense by the numbers
Points allowed: 25.5 PPG, 77th
Rushing yards allowed: 65 YPG, 10th
Passing yards allowed: 371.5, 126th
Total yards allowed: 436.5 YPG, 103rd
First downs allowed: 45, 96th
Tackles for loss: 13, 54th
Sacks: 8, 9th
Redzone conversion percentage allowed: 80%, 50th
Third down conversion percentage allowed: 36%, 60th
Fourth down conversion percentage allowed: 0%, 1st
Turnovers forced: 5, 13th
A&M's scheme
While the Aggies will almost certainly look to exploit ULM's poor secondary, they've also got to be looking ahead to next week. That means getting the running game going, with Trayveon Williams in particular. Both Williams and the offensive line could use a boost after being fought to a standstill by Clemson's elite front line.
In the passing game, A&M should have mismatches across the field. Jhamon Ausbon had a relatively quiet week against Clemson, but he should get a lot of looks this weekend. Mond will definitely look for his security blanket, Jace Sternberger, and will probably be more apt to look for Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers after their big games last weekend.
For A&M, the plan should be simple. Come out, handle ULM's attacking defensive style and then starting pounding away on the ground and through the air, looking to wear the Warhawks out.
ULM's scheme
ULM likes to line up in a 4-3 base and come right after you. They're a heavy risk-reward team, as can be seen by the 5 forced turnovers, 8 sacks and more than 431 passing yards allowed per game. The Warhawks have shot it out with two lousy teams, but have come out on top.
The key to the ULM defense are their bookends, Miller and Louis. Both have a lot of experience and have played big in the first two games. The like to get their linebackers involved near the line of scrimmage and will probably blitz them a lot against the Aggies in order to disrupt the running game.
Opponents have gone up and down the field on ULM, but they've done enough to win. They're willing to give up yards if they can minimize points and force turnovers, as they did against Southern Miss. In fact, the defense was the difference in the game as Miller recovered a fumble in the end zone for what proved to be the decisive touchdown. They're feast or famine, and the Aggies should expect them to stay aggressive Saturday night.
Key matchups
LT Dan Moore against DE Sam Miller: Miller is undersized, but seriously fast and has caused all kinds of problems so far this year. In fact, he's tied for third in the nation in sacks. Moore had a very rough game against Clemson and while Miller isn't on the level of the Tigers' front line, he's still very dangerous and has shown the ability to get in the backfield.
RB Trayveon Williams vs. LB Collin Turner: Turner leads ULM in tackles with 14 and has been used a an attacker frequently in the running game. There's no reason for ULM to stop blitzing now, so Williams will probably see Turner quite a bit. There will be times when he'll have to go around or through the ULM player to get beyond the line of scrimmage.
WR Jhamon Ausbon vs. CB Corey Straughter: Ausbon has seen his other receivers go off in a big way so far this year, but now it's his turn. Straughter is giving up a lot of size and strength to Ausbon, and if the Warhawks don't double him (unlikely given their penchant for blitzing), Ausbon could have a very big day.