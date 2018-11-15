AggieYell.com continues its breakdown of the game (6 p.m. central, televised on ESPN2) between UAB (9-1, 7-0 Conference USA) and Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3 SEC) with a look at the matchup between the Aggie offense and the Blazers defense.

Texas A&M likely starters

Trayveon Williams is coming off an outstanding game against Ole Miss.

QB: 11 Kellen Mond (6-2, 210, So-1L; ProFootballFocus season score of 70.9) RB: 5 Trayveon Williams (5-9, 200, Jr-2L; PFF score of 79) FB: 12 Cullen Gillaspia (6-2, 235, Sr-2L; PFF score of 74.1) TE: 81 Jace Sternberger (6-4, 250, Jr-TR; PFF score of 84.3) WR: 2 Jhamon Ausbon (6-2, 220; So-2L; PFF score of 64.6) WR: 1 Quartney Davis (6-2, 200, So-1L; PFF score of 61.8) SLOT: Camron Buckley (6-2, 190, So-1L, PFF score of 70.8) LT: 65 Dan Moore Jr. (6-5, 317, So-1L; PFF score of 53.4) LG: 73 Jared Hocker (6-5, 318; So-1L; PFF score of 61) C: 64 Erik McCoy (6-4, 315, Jr-2L; PFF score of 71.5) RG: 78 Keaton Sutherland (6-5, 315; Sr-3L; PFF score of 54.5) RT: 54 Carson Green (6-6, 300, So-1L; PFF score of 64.6)

UAB likely starters

DT: 2 Garrett Marino (6-2, 290; RS-Jr.; PFF score of 72.6) NT: 47 Anthony Rush (6-5, 350; Sr.; PFF score of 84.7) DT: 41 Quindarius Thagard (6-4, 290; RS-Sr.; PFF score of 74.6) JACK: 99 Jamell Garcia-Williams (6-8, 255; Sr.; PFF score of 67.2) OLB: 15 Tre' Crawford (6-3, 235; Sr.; PFF score of 73.7) LB: 27 Chris Woolbright (6-3, 235; RS-Sr.; PFF score of 87.6) WILL: 52 Fitzgerald Mofor (6, 235; RS-Jr.; PFF score of 71.2) CB: 33 Brontae Harris (5-10, 180; RS-So.; PFF score of 86) FS: 22 Broderick Thomas (6-1, 200; RS-Sr.; PFF score of 67) SS: 23 Mar'sean Diggs (6-3, 210; RS-Sr.; PFF score of 83.3) CB: 8 Duke Culver (6, 195; RS-Sr.; PFF score of 72.7) STAR: 14 Dy'jonn Turner (5-11, 200; So.; PFF score of 56.7)

A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Williams, 197 carries for 1,159 yards and 11 TD Mond, 118 carries for 309 yards and 5 TD Jashaun Corbin, 52 carries for 280 yards and 1 TD Passing: Mond, 190-320, 2,488 yards, 15 TD, 8 INT Nick Starkel, 15-22, 169 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Sternberger, 38 catches for 644 yards and 6 TD Buckley, 31 catches for 442 yards and 1 TD Davis, 35 catches for 408 yards and 5 TD

UAB statistical leaders

Tackles: Woolbright, 54 Thomas, 46 Mofor, 45 Tackles for loss: Woolbright and Garcia-Williams, 11.5 Crawford, 8.5 Mofor, 7 Sacks: Garcia-Williams, 7.5 Crawford, 6 Thagard, 3 Interceptions: Bronte Harris and Diggs, 2 Woolbright and Kris Moll, 1 Forced fumbles: Moll and Anthony Rush, 2 Six with 1 each Fumble recoveries: Eight with 1 each

A&M by the numbers

Scoring offense: 30.1 PPG, 59th Rushing yards: 196 YPG, 43rd Passing yards: 266.5 YPG, 34th Total yards: 462.5 YPG, 23rd First downs: 263, 5th 3rd down conversions: 39.2%. 70th 4th down conversions: 50%, 79th Red zone percentage: 80.4%, 93rd Sacks allowed: 32, 120th Turnovers: 15, 67th Average time of possession: 36:21, 2nd

UAB by the numbers

Points allowed: 13.2 PPG, 4th Rushing yards allowed: 106.6 YPG, 15th Passing yards allowed: 154.2 YPG, 4th Total yards allowed: 260.8 YPG, 3rd First downs allowed: 162, 12th Tackles for loss: 85, 5th Sacks: 38, 1st Redzone conversion percentage allowed: 75%, 16th Third down conversion percentage allowed: 43.9%, 33rd Fourth down conversion percentage allowed: 24.2%, 1st Turnovers forced: 15, 61st

A&M scheme

The Aggies are going to want to do what they've done the past couple of weeks:" run the ball first and frequently, then throw off of it. They ran the ball well against a good defense in Auburn and ran it well against a bad defense in Ole Miss. Now they'll get a fast, experienced defensive group from UAB. Still, A&M is going to try to do what they do. If the Blazers are aggressive, as they tend to be, that means A&M will have some passes for Jace Sternberger and Trayveon Williams out of the backfield. Ole Miss tried to be aggressive last week, and that left a lot of openings in the middle of the field that Camron Buckley and Jhamon Ausbon were able to exploit. The big deal for A&M is going to be keeping Mond upright. Conference USA foes or not, UAB gets to the quarterback a lot. If he can, then he'll have a chance to make some plays. Mond has the ability to use UAB's aggression and run on them when they blitz off the edges, so that'll be something to watch for early. The Aggies went to go out there and get physical with the Blazers, run the clock and wear them out. If they can get ahead pound away, they'll be more than happy to do so.

UAB scheme

UAB's defense is filled with upperclassmen and they've been very tough on C-USA opponents all year. They've tossed three shutouts and held one team to a field goal -- but the shutouts were against Savannah State of FCS, Rice and UTEP, arguably the two worst teams in FBS. So their opposition hasn't been great. But that doesn't change the fact that they're fast and they operate their scheme well. The Blazers use four man front with three really big guys and a Joker, basically a stand-up end. They like to use their Joker and their other outside linebacker as blitzers on the edges, and use Woolbright in the middle in a fashion similar to how A&M uses Otaro Alaka, near the line of scrimmage to shut down the run. The guys who come after the quarterback are Garcia-Williams and Crawford, who tend to bookend each other at the line of scrimmage. But UAB will blitz their safeties, their nickel (or Star) or inside linebackers as well. They use a lot of pre-snap movement to disguise their intentions. UAB's corners have been pretty effective and like to play physical man coverage. They haven't faced anyone close to Ausbon, Davis, Buckley and Kendrick Rogers, so it'll be interesting to see if they adjust their approach any. But the defense, as a whole, has played an aggressive brand of football all season long and with great success. But the Aggies are on a level well beyond what they've seen to date.

Key matchups