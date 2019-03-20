2018 was an up and down year for the safeties, with Donovan Wilson playing pretty well but getting tossed from three games for targeting, while Derrick Tucker’s game fell apart in the first half of the year. Freshman Leon O’Neal wasn’t quite ready and the Aggies ended up using both Deshawn Capers-Smith and Larry Pryor in the back end to settle things down. Pryor played respectively down the stretch, but the duo in the bowl game — O’Neal, in place of an injured Wilson and Tucker, who won his job back — performed very well and could have given a glimpse of things to come.





At nickel, Capers-Smith was a very pleasant surprise, handling things well for much of the yea.r Roney Elam saw his playing time increase as the year went on and may have the inside track on a starting job this year.