A&M readies new look safeties group
AggieYell.com's spring preview continues with a look at the safeties and nickel backs, groups that should be better and continue to improve with new blood over the summer.
2018 recap
2018 was an up and down year for the safeties, with Donovan Wilson playing pretty well but getting tossed from three games for targeting, while Derrick Tucker’s game fell apart in the first half of the year. Freshman Leon O’Neal wasn’t quite ready and the Aggies ended up using both Deshawn Capers-Smith and Larry Pryor in the back end to settle things down. Pryor played respectively down the stretch, but the duo in the bowl game — O’Neal, in place of an injured Wilson and Tucker, who won his job back — performed very well and could have given a glimpse of things to come.
At nickel, Capers-Smith was a very pleasant surprise, handling things well for much of the yea.r Roney Elam saw his playing time increase as the year went on and may have the inside track on a starting job this year.
Returning players (projected starters in bold)
Safeties:
Sophomore Leon O’Neal (14 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass broken up, 1 INT in 2018)
Junior Derrick Tucker (27 tackles, 1 pass broken up in 2018)
Redshirt senior Larry Pryor (34 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery)
Junior Keldrick Carper (13 tackles, 2 PBU)
Sophomore Brian Johnson (7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble)
Nickel:
Redshirt senior Roney Elam (12 tackles, 2 passes broken up)
Redshirt junior Clifford Chattman (Did not play in 2018 due to injury)
New arrivals
None this spring.
Departures
Jordan Moore (transferred to Houston)
Donovan Wilson
Deshawn Capers-Smith
Arriving this summer
The pressure's on
Tucker, Carper and Johnson. Pryor could also be on this list, but it wouldn’t be much of a shock if he’s spun back down to linebacker as he was for a short time last year. But if the first three are going to be factors in 2019, it may require them to make an impact this spring. Once Williams and Richardson show up, all bets are off.
Prediction
O’Neal continues the process of locking down a starting job and Tucker does enough to remain with the 1s going into the summer. Elam does the same, but neither are in a position to feel comfortable.