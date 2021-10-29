A&M's All-SEC team

Bye weeks are an opportunity to get creative. The Aggies are now in their 10th season in the SEC, so we've come up with an 85-man roster of players who have played for Texas A&M in that time. Agree? Disagree? See what you think.

Coach: Jimbo Fisher, so we'll use his offense and defensive schemes. Sorry, Kevin.

Quarterback (3): Johnny Manziel, Kellen Mond, Trevor Knight

Was there any doubt?

This may have been the easiest grouping to put together. Manziel, clearly, is the starter and Mond, the most experienced Aggie quarterback of the past decade, is his backup. Knight only played for A&M for a career, but became a fan favorite with his fearless play. And who else were we gonna take? Kyler Murray?

Running back (8): Isaiah Spiller, Trayveon Williams, Tra Carson, Devon Achane, Ben Malena, Trey Williams, Keith Ford

Isaiah Spiller leads the running back corps.

There may be some debate here, but we'll go with Spiller getting the start over Trayveon, but he'll get his carries. You can't leave Achane off, even if he's never started a game. He picks up yards in chunks and is a weapon on special teams. Carson was A&M's first 1,000-yard rusher in the SEC and can be a force in short yardage. People forget how good Ben Malena was in 2012-13. Trey Williams can help on kickoff returns and Ford is another physical back.

Fullback (1): Cullen Gillaspia

You thought Gilly wouldn't be on this team? Perish the thought!

Tight end (4): Jalen Wydermyer, Jace Sternbeger, Nehemiah Hicks, Ryan Renick

Jalen Wydermyer isn't getting left off this team.

Two of the best tight ends in Aggie history have played back-to-back in Wydermyer in Sternberger and you know Jimbo will use both in the passing game. Hicks was a selfless blocker and Renick was an unsung hero in the running game in 2019-20 with his blocking ability.

Wide receiver (12): Mike Evans, Ryan Swope, Christian Kirk, Josh Reynolds, Ainias Smith, Derel Walker, Damion Ratley, Jhamon Ausbon, Ricky Seals-Jones, Quartney Davis, Travis Labhart, Malcome Kennedy

Mike Evans is WR1.

You can make an argument that the first four guys on this list are the best receivers in Aggie history, period. There's no argument Evans is the best, period. Swope was only in the SEC for a single year, but he put up big numbers in 2012. Kirk is a monster in the slot and an elite punt returner. Reynolds is incredibly underrated, but makes big plays all the time. Smith is probably the first guy off the bench with his incredible versatility and ability to get open in the red zone. The rest can be used for depth and on special teams.

Left tackle (3): Luke Joeckel, Avery Gennesy, Dan Moore

Joeckel is not only the starter, he may have been the best college tackle we've ever seen. He was devastating. Gennesy is largely forgotten, but was also a first-team All-SEC selection. Moore was one of the heroes of 2020 as he became a very solid starter.

Left guard (3): Kenyon Green, Jarvis Harrison, Keaton Sutherland

Harrison was solid on the great 2012 line, but Green is a likely two-time All-American. He's a monster. Sutherland helped stabilize the line for the stretch run in 2018.

Center (3): Erick McCoy, Patrick Lewis, Ryan McCollum

Lewis was an outstanding center, but this is a no-doubter. It has to be McCoy. He dominated from his first start and never stopped.

Right guard (2): Cedric Ogbuehi, Jermaine Eluemunor

Ogbuehi is another first-rounder on the offensive line, and both players can move out to tackle if need be.

Right tackle (3): Jake Matthews, Germain Ifedi, Carson Green

Finishing off this incredible front line is Matthews, who was an All-American at both tackle spots and is still in the NFL. Ifedi was yet another first-rounder who can play guard, and Green was a solid multi-year starter.

Defensive end (3): Myles Garrett, Landis Durham, Kingsley Keke

Myles Garrett was a monster at A&M.

Garrett may have been the best defensive lineman in A&M history, and that's saying a lot. Durham led the SEC in sacks in Keke was excellent as the "Big" DE in Mike Elko's first defense in Aggieland.

DT (4): DeMarvin Leal, Zaycoven Henderson, Jayden Peevy, Spencer Nealy

Like DeMarvin Leal wasn't going to be on this list.

The dominant Leal has started in the middle this year, so it makes perfect sense to get him in there again, considering who's left at defensive end. Henderson had a couple of very good seasons and Peevy has been highly productive throughout his career. And could this team exist without Nealy?

DT (4): Justin Madubuike, Bobby Brown, Daylon Mack, Kirby Ennis

This group would be very difficult to run on. Madubuike starts because of his sensational quickness, but Brown would get plenty of playing time. If the Aggies need to go big, you don't get much bigger than teaming Brown and Mack in the middle. Ennis was one of the unsung heroes of the 2012 team.

DE (3): Damontre Moore, Deshawn Hall, Jarrett Johnson

Moore had an incredible 2012 season and becomes even more dangerous with Garrett on the other side. Ask Hall, who put up impressive totals with opponents distracted by Garrett. Johnson was one of the bright spots in a dark period for the defense, putting up solid sack and tackles for loss numbers in the middle of the Sumlin era.

OLB (4): Otaro Alaka, Sean Porter, Aaron Hansford, Steven Jenkins, Shaan Washington

Alaka was a tackling machine his final two seasons at A&M. Porter had his best seasons in the Big 12, but was a key part of the 2012 defense. Hansford has quietly put up extremely good numbers the past two seasons.

ILB (4): Buddy Johnson, Tyrel Dodson, Jonathan Stewart, Claude George

You can debate who needs to start here, but we'll go with Buddy because he was the heart and soul of the Orange Bowl champion defense. Dodson and Stewart were both strong tacklers and team leaders in their own right, and George was a pass rush threat his senior season on a bad defense.

Nickel (4): Antonio Johnson, Deshawn Capers-Smith, Charles Oliver, Toney Hurd

Anyone want to argue Johnson, in a half-season, hasn't earned the start here? Feel free. But in our mind, he's the guy. DCS was excellent in 2018 and Oliver, while much-maligned as an outside corner, was very good in this role. Hurd can't be left off for his interception to seal the 2012 win at Ole Miss and his game winning pick-six in the Chick-fil-a Bowl.

CB (6): Deshazor Everett, Brandon Williams, Myles Jones, DeVante Harris, Dustin Harris, Nick Harvey

The only certain starter here is Everett, who was simply outstanding in his Aggie career. Williams made the shift to corner for his senior season and was exceptional. Jones has played for four years and was great in 2020. Dustin Harris was very good when he got the chance in 2012, and Nick Harvey had two very nice seasons before he tore his ACL and was never the same. But you've got options and some guys who can contribute on special teams.

Safety (7): Armani Watts, Justin Evans, Donovan Wilson, Demani Richardson, Leon O'Neal, Steven Terrell, Sam Moeller

The top three of Watts, Evans and Wilson make up a very, very nasty rotation at safety. Richardson is in the midst of his third good year and O'Neal has turned his career around with a great 2021. Moeller is on this list for one reason: he is a special teams demon.

Special teams (4): Josh Lambo, Braden Mann, Drew Kaser, Connor Choate