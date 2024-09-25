Control the clock, run the football and avoid turnovers. They may look to open up the passing game some, but they've had tremendous success moving the ball on the ground the past couple of weeks with Moss as the bellcow.

This plan may look to be a mistake, given how high Arkansas is ranked against the run, but that may be a bad way of looking at it. This may be better:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 7 yards (.3 per carry)

Oklahoma State: 59 yards (2.3 YPC)

UAB: 119 yards (3.4 YPC)

Auburn: 146 yards (5.6 YPC)

Pine Bluff is a disaster and Oklahoma State has flat out sucked running the ball against anyone this year. Amazingly, they are 115th in rushing offense. As the competition has ratcheted up, Arkansas' success stopping the run has declined. A&M's top two running backs, Moss and Amari Daniels, have combined for 102 carries and have lost yardage on one of them.

Reed has been pretty good in his two starts, but the Aggies need to get him in a rhythm and keep him there. He likes throwing to the middle of the field and Auburn burned Arkansas repeatedly with quick slants when Payton Throne came in the game. With Reed's ability to run, we may see a good bit of the RPO game against the Razorbacks. A&M has been aiming to have Jabre Barber at 100% for this game, and he and Cyrus Allen could get a lot of looks in the quick pass game.