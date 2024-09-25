PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTAwOFBER1FZNUgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

A&M's offense vs. Arkansas' defense

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Where, when, weather and TV

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

Weather: Domed stadium; 72 degrees and air conditioned

TV: ESPN; Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor

Marcel Reed will likely start at quarterback again for A&M.
Texas A&M depth chart

Quarterback
Number Name Class Height Weight

15

Conner Weigman

RS-So.

6-3

220

13

Jaylen Henderson

RS-Jr.

6-3

220

OR 10

Marcel Reed

RS-Fr.

6-2

180
Running back
Number Name Class Height Weight

8

Le'Veon Moss

Jr.

6

215

5

Amari Daniels

RS-Jr.

5-9

215

OR 22

E.J. Smith

Gr.-TR.

6

215
Tight End
Number Name Class Height Weight

84

Tre Watson

Sr.-TR.

6-5

250

82

Shane Calhoun

Gr.-TR.

6-4

250

OR 18

Donovan Green

RS-So.

6-4

265

OR 17

Theo Ohrstrom

RS-So.

6-6

265
Wide receiver (X)
Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Column 4 Column 5

3

Noah Thomas

Jr.

6-6

200

6

Cyrus Allen

Jr.-TR.

6

178
Wide receiver (SLOT)
Number Name Class Height Weight

1

Jabre Barber

Jr.-TR.

5-10

182

4

Micah Tease

So.

6

180

OR 0

Izaiah Williams

Fr.

6

180
Wide receiver (Z)
Number Name Class Height Weight

9

Jahdae Walker

Sr.-TR.

6-4

205

7

Moose Muhammad

RS-Sr.

6-1

195
Left tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

60

Trey Zuhn

Jr.

6-7

315

66

Hunter Erb

RS-So.

6-6

330
Left guard
Number Name Class Height Weight

71

Chase Bisontis

So.

6-6

320

75

Kam Dewberry

Jr.

6-4

330

OR 74

Aki Ogunbiyi

RS-Jr.

6-4

330
Center
Number Name Class Height Weight

61

Kolinu'u Faaiu

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-3

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330
Right guard
Number Name Class Height Weight

55

Ar'maj Reed-Adams

RS-Jr.

6-5

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330
Right tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

78

Dametrious Crownover

RS-Jr.

6-7

330

OR 76

Deuce Fatheree

Sr.

6-8

320

Arkansas depth chart

Defensive end
Number Name Class Height Weight

40

Landon Jackson

Sr.

6-7

280

97

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

So.

6-6

280
Defensive tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

5

Cam Ball

RS-Jr.

6-5

324

93

Keivie Rose

RS-Sr.

6-3

314

98

Danny Saili

Jr.

6-3

375
Defensive tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

50

Eric Gregory

RS-Sr.

6-4

320

95

Ian Geffrard

RS-Fr.

6-5

388
Defensive end
Number Name Class Height Weight

0

Nico Davilier

Jr.

6-4

271

OR 4

Anton Juncaj

Sr.

6-3

272
Linebacker
Number Name Class Height Weight

22

Brad Spence

So.

6-2

238

OR 14

Stephen Dix Jr.

RS-Sr.

6-1

234

20

Alex Sanford

So.

6-1

225
Linebacker
Number Name Class Height Weight

10

Xavian Sorey Jr.

RS-Jr.

6-3

225

25

Anthony Switzer

RS-Sr.

6

220

OR 7

Bradley Shaw

Fr.

6-1

235
Cornerback
Number Name Class Height Weight

13

Marquise Robinson

Sr.

6-1

192

OR 15

Jaheim Singletary

RS-So.

6-2

187

OR 11

Kee'yon Stewart

RS-Sr.

6

184
Safety
Number Name Class Height Weight

18

TJ Metcalf

So.

6-1

200

17

Hudson Clark

RS-Sr.

6-2

191

27

Ahkari Johnson

Fr.

5-11

186
Safety
Number Name Class Height Weight

8

Jayden Johnson

Sr.

6-2

205

30

Larry Worth III

Jr.

6-4

224
Cornerback
Number Name Class Height Weight

11

Jaylon Braxton

So.

6

190

2

Selman Bridges

Fr.

6-2

175
Nickel
Number Name Class Height Weight

3

Doneiko Slaughter

Sr.

6

190

24

Tevis Metcalf

Fr.

5-10

192

Injury update

Texas A&M: QB Conner Weigman (shoulder) is questionable. RB Rueben Owens (ankle) and C Mark Nabou (ACL) are out for the year.

Arkansas: CB Jaylon Braxton is questionable.

S Hudson Clark is questionable.

S Miguel Mitchell is out.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Passing: Reed, 32-57 (56.1%), 422 yards, 4 TD

Weigman, 23-44 (52.3%), 225 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Rushing: Moss, 63 carries, 354 yards (5.6 YPC), 3 TD

Reed, 32 carries, 224 yards (6.8 YPC), 1 TD

Daniels, 39 carries, 197 yards (5.1 YPC), 2 TD

Receiving: Allen, 10 catches, 181 yards (18.1 YPC), 1 TD

Thomas, 10 catches, 78 yards (7.8 YPC), 1 TD

Walker, 9 catches, 76 yards (8.4 YPC), 1 TD


Arkansas statistical leaders

Tackles: Metcalf, 26

Sorey, 25

Slaughter, 24

Tackles for loss: Sorey, 3

Slaughter and Johnson, 2

Sacks: Seven players with 1

Interceptions: Metcalf, 3

Three players with 1

Forced fumbles: Metcalf, 1

Fumble recoveries: Dix, 1

Head to head

A&amp;M's offense vs. Arkansas' defense
Category A&amp;M National/SEC rank Arkansas National/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

31 PPG

62nd, 13th

20 PPG

48th, 12th

Total offense/defense

417.8 YPG

53rd, 10th

325 YPG

57th, 11th

Rushing offense/defense

256 YPG

8th, 2nd

82.8 YPG

14th, 4th

Passing offense/defense

161.8

116th, 15th

242.3

98th, 16th

First downs/allowed

94

23rd, 7th

70

68th, 11th

3rd down conversions/

defense

40.8%

66th, 12th

44%

106th, 16th

Red zone %/ defense

93.3%

34th, 6th

30.8%

28th, 8th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

2/game

1st

4.8/game

94th, 15th

Sacks allowed/sacks

.75/game

18th, 3rd

1.75/

game

76th, 11th

Turnovers/

forced

3

26th, 4th

7

23rd, 4th

Turnover +/-

+3

34th, 4th

+1

64th, 11th

Time of possession

32:21

23rd, 3rd

33:06

16th, 2th

What the Aggies want to do

Control the clock, run the football and avoid turnovers. They may look to open up the passing game some, but they've had tremendous success moving the ball on the ground the past couple of weeks with Moss as the bellcow.

This plan may look to be a mistake, given how high Arkansas is ranked against the run, but that may be a bad way of looking at it. This may be better:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 7 yards (.3 per carry)

Oklahoma State: 59 yards (2.3 YPC)

UAB: 119 yards (3.4 YPC)

Auburn: 146 yards (5.6 YPC)

Pine Bluff is a disaster and Oklahoma State has flat out sucked running the ball against anyone this year. Amazingly, they are 115th in rushing offense. As the competition has ratcheted up, Arkansas' success stopping the run has declined. A&M's top two running backs, Moss and Amari Daniels, have combined for 102 carries and have lost yardage on one of them.

Reed has been pretty good in his two starts, but the Aggies need to get him in a rhythm and keep him there. He likes throwing to the middle of the field and Auburn burned Arkansas repeatedly with quick slants when Payton Throne came in the game. With Reed's ability to run, we may see a good bit of the RPO game against the Razorbacks. A&M has been aiming to have Jabre Barber at 100% for this game, and he and Cyrus Allen could get a lot of looks in the quick pass game.

How Arkansas may counter

Try to keep forcing turnovers. The Razorbacks got five of them against Auburn, and that's one of -- if not the -- biggest reasons they won that football game. They'd love to keep that trend going, especially against a young quarterback.

In spite of their early success against the run, Arkansas hasn't gotten much from its defensive line. Landon Jackson, an All-SEC caliber player, has 11 tackles and just 1 for loss. They're averaging less than 5 tackles per loss per game, and only two of their seven sacks have come from their defensive line.

The Razorbacks like to play aggressively, with a lot of blitzing from their linebackers and Slaughter, their nickel. Slaughter, along with Dix and Sorey, are the primary disruptors on the defense. Metcalf has been a flat out beast in the secondary, leading the team in tackles, tying A&M's Marcus Ratcliffe for the SEC lead in interceptions and forcing the team's only fumble.

Arkansas' success lies in aggression, and with a young quarterback, it makes sense for them to run blitz heavily and come after read from all over in passing situations. If they can create confusion, they can create turnovers. And that's how they survive.

