A&M's offense vs. Arkansas' defense
Where, when, weather and TV
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28
Weather: Domed stadium; 72 degrees and air conditioned
TV: ESPN; Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor
Texas A&M depth chart
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
15
|
Conner Weigman
|
RS-So.
|
6-3
|
220
|
13
|
Jaylen Henderson
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-3
|
220
|
OR 10
|
Marcel Reed
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-2
|
180
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
8
|
Le'Veon Moss
|
Jr.
|
6
|
215
|
5
|
Amari Daniels
|
RS-Jr.
|
5-9
|
215
|
OR 22
|
E.J. Smith
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6
|
215
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
84
|
Tre Watson
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-5
|
250
|
82
|
Shane Calhoun
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-4
|
250
|
OR 18
|
Donovan Green
|
RS-So.
|
6-4
|
265
|
OR 17
|
Theo Ohrstrom
|
RS-So.
|
6-6
|
265
|
3
|
Noah Thomas
|
Jr.
|
6-6
|
200
|
6
|
Cyrus Allen
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6
|
178
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
1
|
Jabre Barber
|
Jr.-TR.
|
5-10
|
182
|
4
|
Micah Tease
|
So.
|
6
|
180
|
OR 0
|
Izaiah Williams
|
Fr.
|
6
|
180
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
9
|
Jahdae Walker
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-4
|
205
|
7
|
Moose Muhammad
|
RS-Sr.
|
6-1
|
195
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
60
|
Trey Zuhn
|
Jr.
|
6-7
|
315
|
66
|
Hunter Erb
|
RS-So.
|
6-6
|
330
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
71
|
Chase Bisontis
|
So.
|
6-6
|
320
|
75
|
Kam Dewberry
|
Jr.
|
6-4
|
330
|
OR 74
|
Aki Ogunbiyi
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-4
|
330
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
61
|
Kolinu'u Faaiu
|
RS-Jr.-TR.
|
6-3
|
330
|
67
|
TJ Shanahan
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-4
|
330
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
55
|
Ar'maj Reed-Adams
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-5
|
330
|
67
|
TJ Shanahan
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-4
|
330
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
78
|
Dametrious Crownover
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-7
|
330
|
OR 76
|
Deuce Fatheree
|
Sr.
|
6-8
|
320
Arkansas depth chart
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
40
|
Landon Jackson
|
Sr.
|
6-7
|
280
|
97
|
Quincy Rhodes Jr.
|
So.
|
6-6
|
280
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
5
|
Cam Ball
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-5
|
324
|
93
|
Keivie Rose
|
RS-Sr.
|
6-3
|
314
|
98
|
Danny Saili
|
Jr.
|
6-3
|
375
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
50
|
Eric Gregory
|
RS-Sr.
|
6-4
|
320
|
95
|
Ian Geffrard
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-5
|
388
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
0
|
Nico Davilier
|
Jr.
|
6-4
|
271
|
OR 4
|
Anton Juncaj
|
Sr.
|
6-3
|
272
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
22
|
Brad Spence
|
So.
|
6-2
|
238
|
OR 14
|
Stephen Dix Jr.
|
RS-Sr.
|
6-1
|
234
|
20
|
Alex Sanford
|
So.
|
6-1
|
225
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
10
|
Xavian Sorey Jr.
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-3
|
225
|
25
|
Anthony Switzer
|
RS-Sr.
|
6
|
220
|
OR 7
|
Bradley Shaw
|
Fr.
|
6-1
|
235
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
13
|
Marquise Robinson
|
Sr.
|
6-1
|
192
|
OR 15
|
Jaheim Singletary
|
RS-So.
|
6-2
|
187
|
OR 11
|
Kee'yon Stewart
|
RS-Sr.
|
6
|
184
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
18
|
TJ Metcalf
|
So.
|
6-1
|
200
|
17
|
Hudson Clark
|
RS-Sr.
|
6-2
|
191
|
27
|
Ahkari Johnson
|
Fr.
|
5-11
|
186
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
8
|
Jayden Johnson
|
Sr.
|
6-2
|
205
|
30
|
Larry Worth III
|
Jr.
|
6-4
|
224
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
11
|
Jaylon Braxton
|
So.
|
6
|
190
|
2
|
Selman Bridges
|
Fr.
|
6-2
|
175
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
3
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
Sr.
|
6
|
190
|
24
|
Tevis Metcalf
|
Fr.
|
5-10
|
192
Injury update
Texas A&M: QB Conner Weigman (shoulder) is questionable. RB Rueben Owens (ankle) and C Mark Nabou (ACL) are out for the year.
Arkansas: CB Jaylon Braxton is questionable.
S Hudson Clark is questionable.
S Miguel Mitchell is out.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Passing: Reed, 32-57 (56.1%), 422 yards, 4 TD
Weigman, 23-44 (52.3%), 225 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Rushing: Moss, 63 carries, 354 yards (5.6 YPC), 3 TD
Reed, 32 carries, 224 yards (6.8 YPC), 1 TD
Daniels, 39 carries, 197 yards (5.1 YPC), 2 TD
Receiving: Allen, 10 catches, 181 yards (18.1 YPC), 1 TD
Thomas, 10 catches, 78 yards (7.8 YPC), 1 TD
Walker, 9 catches, 76 yards (8.4 YPC), 1 TD
Arkansas statistical leaders
Tackles: Metcalf, 26
Sorey, 25
Slaughter, 24
Tackles for loss: Sorey, 3
Slaughter and Johnson, 2
Sacks: Seven players with 1
Interceptions: Metcalf, 3
Three players with 1
Forced fumbles: Metcalf, 1
Fumble recoveries: Dix, 1
Head to head
|Category
|A&M
|National/SEC rank
|Arkansas
|National/SEC rank
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
31 PPG
|
62nd, 13th
|
20 PPG
|
48th, 12th
|
Total offense/defense
|
417.8 YPG
|
53rd, 10th
|
325 YPG
|
57th, 11th
|
Rushing offense/defense
|
256 YPG
|
8th, 2nd
|
82.8 YPG
|
14th, 4th
|
Passing offense/defense
|
161.8
|
116th, 15th
|
242.3
|
98th, 16th
|
First downs/allowed
|
94
|
23rd, 7th
|
70
|
68th, 11th
|
3rd down conversions/
defense
|
40.8%
|
66th, 12th
|
44%
|
106th, 16th
|
Red zone %/ defense
|
93.3%
|
34th, 6th
|
30.8%
|
28th, 8th
|
Tackles for loss allowed/TFL
|
2/game
|
1st
|
4.8/game
|
94th, 15th
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
.75/game
|
18th, 3rd
|
1.75/
game
|
76th, 11th
|
Turnovers/
forced
|
3
|
26th, 4th
|
7
|
23rd, 4th
|
Turnover +/-
|
+3
|
34th, 4th
|
+1
|
64th, 11th
|
Time of possession
|
32:21
|
23rd, 3rd
|
33:06
|
16th, 2th
What the Aggies want to do
Control the clock, run the football and avoid turnovers. They may look to open up the passing game some, but they've had tremendous success moving the ball on the ground the past couple of weeks with Moss as the bellcow.
This plan may look to be a mistake, given how high Arkansas is ranked against the run, but that may be a bad way of looking at it. This may be better:
Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 7 yards (.3 per carry)
Oklahoma State: 59 yards (2.3 YPC)
UAB: 119 yards (3.4 YPC)
Auburn: 146 yards (5.6 YPC)
Pine Bluff is a disaster and Oklahoma State has flat out sucked running the ball against anyone this year. Amazingly, they are 115th in rushing offense. As the competition has ratcheted up, Arkansas' success stopping the run has declined. A&M's top two running backs, Moss and Amari Daniels, have combined for 102 carries and have lost yardage on one of them.
Reed has been pretty good in his two starts, but the Aggies need to get him in a rhythm and keep him there. He likes throwing to the middle of the field and Auburn burned Arkansas repeatedly with quick slants when Payton Throne came in the game. With Reed's ability to run, we may see a good bit of the RPO game against the Razorbacks. A&M has been aiming to have Jabre Barber at 100% for this game, and he and Cyrus Allen could get a lot of looks in the quick pass game.
How Arkansas may counter
Try to keep forcing turnovers. The Razorbacks got five of them against Auburn, and that's one of -- if not the -- biggest reasons they won that football game. They'd love to keep that trend going, especially against a young quarterback.
In spite of their early success against the run, Arkansas hasn't gotten much from its defensive line. Landon Jackson, an All-SEC caliber player, has 11 tackles and just 1 for loss. They're averaging less than 5 tackles per loss per game, and only two of their seven sacks have come from their defensive line.
The Razorbacks like to play aggressively, with a lot of blitzing from their linebackers and Slaughter, their nickel. Slaughter, along with Dix and Sorey, are the primary disruptors on the defense. Metcalf has been a flat out beast in the secondary, leading the team in tackles, tying A&M's Marcus Ratcliffe for the SEC lead in interceptions and forcing the team's only fumble.
Arkansas' success lies in aggression, and with a young quarterback, it makes sense for them to run blitz heavily and come after read from all over in passing situations. If they can create confusion, they can create turnovers. And that's how they survive.