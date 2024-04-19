The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Newman had been an A&M lean for some time and made his intentions clear to the Aggie coaching staff last weekend. Newman had offers from prominent colleges nationwide, including ones from Oregon, USC, Oklahoma, Alabama and Tennessee.

But it was Texas who provided the biggest competition for the Aggies, with Newman even setting up an official visit for mid-June in Austin. Still, the rapport that Newman had developed with new offensive line coach Adam Cushing helped him to decide that A&M was the right place for him.

Newman is A&M's ninth commit and their eighth from the state of Texas. The commits are evenly split between the Houston area and Dallas/Forth Worth.

Newman is the fourth offensive lineman to join the 2025 recruiting class and the third in a week. Marcus Garcia of Denton Ryan committed last Sunday and Connor Carty of Prosper committed yesterday. All are 4-star prospects.



Newman's commitment pushes A&M into the top 10 in the Rivals rankings, moving them to ninth overall for the 2025 class.