Rogers committed to A&M twice during this cycle, de-committing over the summer after a strong push from LSU caught his attention. The Aggies quickly stepped up and pulled him back into the fold, ensuring they picked up one of the nation's top cover corners for the 2023 class. It turned out to be a good thing, too, as A&M is having to rebuild its cornerback corps on the fly.

A superior athlete who can do everything you need from a shutdown corner. He's fast, reacts quickly, doesn't mind getting physical with a receiver and is willing to tackle.

I'll just skip him jumping over a guy in the first highlight. That's self-explanatory. But Rogers shows that he can play up on a receiver and jam him, or he can play off and run with him.

I was most impressed with his recovery speed. He doesn't really get beat so much as he lures the quarterback into thinking he's got a shot at a completion, then breaks on the ball. In virtually every instance, he picks up the ball first and takes a better angle to get to it. Then he highpoints the ball or knocks it away.

He may be "just' 5-foot-10, but Rogers seems fearless. He'll get up in the face of a bigger receiver and try to force him off his route immediately. If the route gets cut short, he'll put a hit on the receiver as soon as the ball gets there.

One refreshing thing is how aggressive he is against the run. He'll come right after a back and put a pop on him, but he also wraps up. Rogers does virtually all the fundamental things right, and that's what makes him a quality prospect.