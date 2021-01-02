AggieYell - A&M snags 4-star DB from Baton Rouge

The additions of Gilbert and Jeudy gives the Aggies 15 4-or 5-star signees for the 2021 recruiting class. The class has 13 players from Texas and nine from out of state. A&M now has signees from Colorado, Pennsylvania (two), Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Florida (two) and New York. A&M has 10 signees on offense and 12 on defense.

The difference for A&M when it came to landing Gilbert may have been the time and effort expended on recruiting him. The Aggies offered Gilbert in April of last year and constantly kept lines of communication open with him, while LSU didn't offer until the middle of November. While the allure of playing at home was certainly an issue to contend with, the relationships he had developed with regional recruiter Tommie Robinson and defensive coordinator Mike Elko helped sway him to the Aggies.

Gilbert, who currently attends University Lab in Baton Rouge, signed with the Aggies during the early signing period but kept the decision under wraps so he could formally announce during NBC's Army All-American decision show Saturday afternoon. Gilbert joins fellow 4-star Elijah Jeudy in pushing A&M's signee count for the 2021 class to 22.

Gilbert is a highly aggressive defensive back who got faster and was used closer to the line of scrimmage this season (the first video is his junior year highlights; the shorter ones are from this year). Jimbo Fisher has been preaching versatility and talking a lot about position-less players; while Gilbert may not be quite that, he could fill a couple of different spots at nickel or safety.

I really like his burst to go after the football. He has no problem going after running backs and laying a hit on someone. He's got good size and seems like he's taller than 6-foot-2, and could easily put on another 20 pounds. That would put him in an ideal position to be a nickel and play in the box. He could cover receivers and be an asset against the run.

It's not like he can't be a perfectly fine safety, though. He shows the ability to run with receivers -- heck, he's a very capable receiver himself -- and covers a lot of ground. He could be a very effective blitzer as well.

With the addition of players like Antonio Johnson last year and now Gilbert and Kendal Daniels, the Aggies are picking up players with size, speed and versatility. Each of these guys can (or already has) play safety or nickel, can defend the passing game and be a plus against the run. They're building depth at a pair of critical positions, and it's quality depth at that.