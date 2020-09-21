A&M, Vandy Presser - Fisher, Mond & More
Texas A&M will host Vanderbilt this weekend to kick off the 2020 football season. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher talks depth chart, Anthony Hines and & Jhamon Ausbon's decision to opt out and much more. The Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond also talks about those who have opted out and where his head is at with his number one receiver, Ausbon, not on the field this year. Also hear from A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson and running back Ainias Smith.
The opt-outs always catch you off guard. You hate to lose them. All of the things that are happening right now in this world—there is so many different ways that it affects the young men and their families… We wish those guys nothing but the best. We would love to have them, but we understand and respect everything they are doing. Both of those guys are outstanding—outstanding students, outstanding people, and have done a great job for us. That is just the times we are in right now.
— Jimbo Fisher