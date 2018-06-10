Meldey, who made an official visit with teammate Hunter Rayburn this past weekend, met with fellow commits Kenyon Green and Blake Trainor as well as line coach Jim Turner. Once he returned home to Florida, he made his decision known. Medley's offer list is nothing short of outstanding and includes Clemson, in-state powers Miami, FSU and Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Auburn.

Medley, who plays left tackle for Pensacola, could be either a guard or tackle at the next level. He's got outstanding size at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds. He's got outstanding brute strength, as he can get his hands on opponents and just shove them around. He's done plenty of pass blocking, albeit in a two-point stance, and pretty much stones anyone who is on the other side of the line from him. A bull rush against him, even if he's in the two-point stance, is pretty much a pointless endeavor.

Against the run, he shows great potential. If he's got a running start and gets his hands on you, it's over. His footwork is solid, but not smooth yet. But when it comes to run blocking, he uses his lower body very well.

I'm intrigued to see where Medley ends up. There's definitely some work that's needed on his technique, because he's still very mechanical and doesn't use his size to his full advantage yet. He reminds me a good bit of Jarvis Harrison, though he's more developed and doesn't need to drop weight. There's another level of ability he hasn't reached yet, and Jim Turner is probably the guy who can get him there.



