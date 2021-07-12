Aggie baseball in the midst of a remarkable revamp
When Jim Schlossnagle took over as the new head coach of the Texas A&M baseball team, it was expected things would change. People may not have realized just how quickly change would occur.
Due to the MLB Draft, transfers in and out and recruiting flips, the Aggie baseball team will look remarkably different than it did at the end of 2021. At an astounding pace, Schlossnagle has altered the look of the A&M roster -- especially the pitching staff. Here's a look at who's in and who's out.
Who's out
The Aggies had two senior pitchers go back-to-back in the fourth round on Friday: righthander Bryce Miller (Seattle) and lefty Dustin Saenz (Washington). Both could have returned due to players getting an additional season after the 2020 season was wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic, but that wasn't expected.
The bigger blow, though also largely expected, was the drafting of Friendswood SS/3B Izaac Pacheco, a longtime A&M commit, by Detroit with the 39th overall pick. That would almost certainly mean he won't make it to College Station.
Here's the members of the 2021 team who have entered the transfer portal:
LHP/OF Kobe Andrade: Appeared in 7 games in his freshman season, but none after April 25 when he threw 1 pitch and gave up a double. He had a 6.75 ERA for the season.
INF Ty Coleman: Hit .246 with 9 HR and 20 RBI in 2021. He walked a total of 9 times in 135 plate appearances. He has joined the Texas Tech program.
RHP Gabe Craig: Appeared in four games as a freshman with a 7.71 ERA.
INF Logan Sartori: Hit .241 with 1 HR and 8 RBI in his senior season.
INF/OF Zane Schmidt: Hit .125 with 7 RBI in 2021.
RHP Mason Ornelas: Went 3-2 with a 5.11 ERA in 37 innings last season.
C Kimble Schuessler: Went 1-2 with a double in three games in his freshman season.
OF Bryan Sturges: Hit .208 with 1 double and 8 RBI in his one season at A&M. Has transferred to UT-Rio Grande Valley.
LHP Thomas Vincent: Did not pitch in 2021.
INF Bryce Blaum, who hit .235 with 2 HR and 13 RBI in his senior season, has apparently decided to retire.
Who's in:
1B Jack Moss (transfer, Arizona State): The lefty hit .305 with 9 homers and 29 RBI last season at ASU.
OF Dylan Rock (UTSA): The righty hit .330 with 8 HR and 37 RBI for the Roadrunners last year.
C Kyle Lovelace (Houston): Hit .183 last year for the Coogs, but is considered one of the best defensive catchers in college baseball.
RHP Trey Dillard (Missouri): Did not pitch last season due to injury, but posted a 2-0 record with a 1.08 ERA and 5 saves in 2020.
RHP Micah Dallas (Texas Tech): Went 4-3 with a 3.51 ERA and 2 saves in 66 2/3 innings striking out 79. Was Tech's Friday night starter in 2019, going 7-2 with a 4.03 ERA as a freshman. He had a .59 ERA, 1-0 record and 3 saves in the shortened 2020 season.
SS Kole Kaler (Hawaii): The switch-hitter hit .314 with 2 HR and 22 RBI in 2021. He also stole 15 bases in 21 tries.
RHP Taylor Bibee (Cal State Fullerton): With a fastball that hits 94 mph, Bibee went 6-6 with a 3.61 ERA and one complete game shutout for Fullerton last season. He struck out 67 and walked 21 in 89 and 2/3 innings.
RHP Robert Hogan (JUCO): Originally committed to Arizona, he flipped when pitching coach Nate Yeskie came over. Hogan is supposed to have a power arm, but only pitched once at Northern Iowa Area Community College, going 1 inning with a 9.00 ERA.
RHP Nick Dombkowski (Hartford): He went 4-3 with a 3.13 ERA for the Hawks last season, including a no-hitter. He started 10 games and worked 61 1/3 innings, giving up a .194 batting average against. He also struck out 72.
RHP Chris Cortez (High school commit): One of the top pitchers in Nevada, the Las Vegas righty brings a fastball in the mid-90s to A&M. He was originally committed to Arizona.
RHP Landon Ellington (High school commit): Originally signed with TCU, Ellington followed Schlossnalge to A&M. The Weatherford commit is another big arm from the right side who could help with the quick revamp of the pitching staff.