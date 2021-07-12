Aggie baseball in the midst of a remarkable revamp

Due to the MLB Draft, transfers in and out and recruiting flips, the Aggie baseball team will look remarkably different than it did at the end of 2021. At an astounding pace, Schlossnagle has altered the look of the A&M roster -- especially the pitching staff. Here's a look at who's in and who's out.

The Aggies had two senior pitchers go back-to-back in the fourth round on Friday: righthander Bryce Miller (Seattle) and lefty Dustin Saenz (Washington). Both could have returned due to players getting an additional season after the 2020 season was wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic, but that wasn't expected.

The bigger blow, though also largely expected, was the drafting of Friendswood SS/3B Izaac Pacheco, a longtime A&M commit, by Detroit with the 39th overall pick. That would almost certainly mean he won't make it to College Station.

Here's the members of the 2021 team who have entered the transfer portal:

LHP/OF Kobe Andrade: Appeared in 7 games in his freshman season, but none after April 25 when he threw 1 pitch and gave up a double. He had a 6.75 ERA for the season.

INF Ty Coleman: Hit .246 with 9 HR and 20 RBI in 2021. He walked a total of 9 times in 135 plate appearances. He has joined the Texas Tech program.

RHP Gabe Craig: Appeared in four games as a freshman with a 7.71 ERA.

INF Logan Sartori: Hit .241 with 1 HR and 8 RBI in his senior season.

INF/OF Zane Schmidt: Hit .125 with 7 RBI in 2021.

RHP Mason Ornelas: Went 3-2 with a 5.11 ERA in 37 innings last season.

C Kimble Schuessler: Went 1-2 with a double in three games in his freshman season.

OF Bryan Sturges: Hit .208 with 1 double and 8 RBI in his one season at A&M. Has transferred to UT-Rio Grande Valley.

LHP Thomas Vincent: Did not pitch in 2021.





INF Bryce Blaum, who hit .235 with 2 HR and 13 RBI in his senior season, has apparently decided to retire.



