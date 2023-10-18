The Aggies basically started two power forwards last year, with Marble and Coleman starting much of the season together. Both proved they could score, putting up a combined 18 points a game, but had trouble with the bigger centers in the SEC. Enter Leveque, who has SEC experience with three years at South Carolina before playing last season at UMass. He brings a little more height and bulk to the middle and should be part of a three man rotation in the middle.

Washington has the ability to play small forward and power forward, and brings tremendous athleticism to the table. The explosive dunker put up more than 3 points and nearly 3 rebounds in just 12 minutes last season, and should see his playing time increase in his second season.