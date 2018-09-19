AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 22 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) and No. 1 Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) with a look at the Crimson Tide offense against the Aggie defense.

Alabama likely starters

QB: 13 Tua Tagovailoa (6-1, 218, So.) RB: 34 Damien Harris (5-11, 215, Sr.) LT: 73 Jonah Williams (6-5, 301, Jr.) LG: 66 Lester Cotton Sr. (6-4, 325, Sr.) C: 71 Ross Pierschbacher (6-4, 309, Sr.) RG: 70 Alex Leatherwood (6-6, 304, So.) RT: 74 Jedrick Wills Jr. (6-5, 309, So.) WR (Z): 11 Henry Ruggs III (6-0, 183, So.) WR (X): 6 DeVonta Smith (6-1, 173, So.) WR (H): 4 Jerry Jeudy (6-1, 192, So.) TE: 84 Hale Hentges (6-5, 254, Sr.) TE/H-Back: 82 Irv Smith Jr. (6-4, 241, Jr.)



Texas A&M likely starters

Justin Madubuike and the Aggies must find a way to bring pressure.

DE: 8 Kingsley Keke (6-4, 285, Sr-3L) DT: 34 Daylon Mack (6-1, 320, Sr-3L) DT: 52 Justin Madubuike (6-3, 300, So-1L) DE: 46 Landis Durham (6-3, 255, Sr-3L) SLB: 25 Tyrel Dodson (6-2, 242, Jr-2L) MLB: 42 Otaro Alaka (6-3, 240, Sr-3L) WLB: 1 Buddy Johnson (6-2, 225, So-1L) Nickel: 26 Deshawn Capers-Smith (6, 200, Sr-3L) CB: 21 Charles Oliver (6-2, 202, Jr-2L) S: 6 Donovan Wilson (6-1, 207, Sr-3L) S: 4 Derrick Tucker (6-1, 200, So-1L) CB: 29 Debione Renfro (6-2, 193, So-1L)

Alabama statistical leaders

Rushing yards: Najee Harris, 30 carries for 203 yards and 3 TD Passing yards: Tagovailoa, 36-50, 646 yards, 8 TD, 0 INT Receiving yards: Jeudy, 11 catches for 287 yards and 6 TD Touchdowns scored: Jeudy, 6

A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Alaka, 16 Tackles for loss: Durham, 3.5 Sacks: 5 with 1 each Passes broken up: Oliver, 3 Interceptions: Larry Pryor, 1

Alabama by the numbers

Scoring offense: 56.7 PPG, 1st Rushing yards: 236.7 YPG, 27th Passing yards: 308 YPG, 25th Total yards: 544.7 YPG, 14th First downs: 74, 27th 3rd down conversions: 60.5%, 4th 4th down conversions: 100%, 1st Red zone percentage: 82.4%, 80th Sacks allowed: 3, 20th Turnovers: 4, 57th Average time of possession: 32:24, 30th

A&M by the numbers

Scoring defense: 15 PPG, 21st Rushing defense: Passing defense: 264, 98th Total defense: 338 YPG, 38th First downs allowed: 42, 19th 3rd down conversions defense: 20%, 4th 4th down conversions defense: 0%, 1st Red zone defense: 62.5%, 16th Tackles for loss: 18, 61st Sacks: 5, 75th Turnovers forced: 1, 121st

Alabama's scheme

The days of Alabama being a run-first and run-only offense, with tight ends and fullbacks out there all the time, are long gone. In fact, you can consider them to be--gasp!-- pass first, at least when Tua has been out there. The Hawaiian sophomore has been amazing today, going 13-13 passing on 3rd down for 298 yards and 6 TDs. But the Crimson Tide hasn't gotten into that many 3rd downs because they're moving the ball so efficiently on early downs. Jeudy and Devonta Smith (10 catches, 224 yards, 1 TD) are both averaging more than 20 yards per catch, and former A&M commit Irv Smith (9 catches, 122 yards, 2 TD) has been a threat similar to Jace Sternberger. The Tide are massive up front and are averaging 5.5 yards per rush with old Aggie nemesis Damien Harris (24 carries, 178 yards) averaging nearly 8 yards a carry and former 5-star Najee Harris leading the team in rushing yards in relief. The class stretch runs, toss sweeps and quick dives between the tackles are still there, but Tua's ability to burn a defense using play action brings an element to the offense that it really hasn't consistently had in the past. The Alabama offense has been so effective to date that Tua hasn't thrown a pass in the fourth quarter yet. Against Ole Miss, Jalen Hurts was in before halftime.

A&M's scheme

The Aggies have done a good job in run defense against everyone so far. They're going to have to do the same again against the Crimson Tide, then take their chances with Tagovailoa and the passing game. The Aggie front four has held up well, and Landis Durham (10 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack) has quietly started to up his game the past two weeks. Kingsley Keke (11 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack) will probably get the majority of the snaps on assumed rushing downs, then he'll either move inside to replace Daylon Mack (4 tackles0 or he'll come off the field in favor of Tyree Johnson (6 tackles, .5 TFL, 2 QB hurries) or Jeremiah Martin (1 tackle). It's possible that all three could be on the field at the same time, as the athletic Martin has taken snaps in practice at Rover. Buddy Johnson (5 tackles, 1.5 TFL) will likely play on rushing downs and be used to run blitz frequently. Tyrel Dodson (15 tackles, 1.5 TFL) and Otaro Alaka (16 tackles, 2.5 TFL) have also blitzed up the middle a lot -- Alaka especially -- and that helped slow down Clemson's running game in the second half. The Aggies are going to have to find ways to apply pressure. That will probably mean not only blitzing the linebackers, but nickel Deshawn Capers-Smith (7 tackles, 1 TFL) and safeties Donovan Wilson (15 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack) and Derrick Tucker (10 tackles). The heat will have to come from everywhere, and Mike Elko will have to get exotic with his scheme. That may also put a lot of pressure on A&M's corners, which has not been a good thing to date.

Key matchups