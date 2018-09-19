Aggie defense faces its toughest task yet
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 22 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) and No. 1 Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) with a look at the Crimson Tide offense against the Aggie defense.
Alabama likely starters
QB: 13 Tua Tagovailoa (6-1, 218, So.)
RB: 34 Damien Harris (5-11, 215, Sr.)
LT: 73 Jonah Williams (6-5, 301, Jr.)
LG: 66 Lester Cotton Sr. (6-4, 325, Sr.)
C: 71 Ross Pierschbacher (6-4, 309, Sr.)
RG: 70 Alex Leatherwood (6-6, 304, So.)
RT: 74 Jedrick Wills Jr. (6-5, 309, So.)
WR (Z): 11 Henry Ruggs III (6-0, 183, So.)
WR (X): 6 DeVonta Smith (6-1, 173, So.)
WR (H): 4 Jerry Jeudy (6-1, 192, So.)
TE: 84 Hale Hentges (6-5, 254, Sr.)
TE/H-Back: 82 Irv Smith Jr. (6-4, 241, Jr.)
Texas A&M likely starters
DE: 8 Kingsley Keke (6-4, 285, Sr-3L)
DT: 34 Daylon Mack (6-1, 320, Sr-3L)
DT: 52 Justin Madubuike (6-3, 300, So-1L)
DE: 46 Landis Durham (6-3, 255, Sr-3L)
SLB: 25 Tyrel Dodson (6-2, 242, Jr-2L)
MLB: 42 Otaro Alaka (6-3, 240, Sr-3L)
WLB: 1 Buddy Johnson (6-2, 225, So-1L)
Nickel: 26 Deshawn Capers-Smith (6, 200, Sr-3L)
CB: 21 Charles Oliver (6-2, 202, Jr-2L)
S: 6 Donovan Wilson (6-1, 207, Sr-3L)
S: 4 Derrick Tucker (6-1, 200, So-1L)
CB: 29 Debione Renfro (6-2, 193, So-1L)
Alabama statistical leaders
Rushing yards: Najee Harris, 30 carries for 203 yards and 3 TD
Passing yards: Tagovailoa, 36-50, 646 yards, 8 TD, 0 INT
Receiving yards: Jeudy, 11 catches for 287 yards and 6 TD
Touchdowns scored: Jeudy, 6
A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Alaka, 16
Tackles for loss: Durham, 3.5
Sacks: 5 with 1 each
Passes broken up: Oliver, 3
Interceptions: Larry Pryor, 1
Alabama by the numbers
Scoring offense: 56.7 PPG, 1st
Rushing yards: 236.7 YPG, 27th
Passing yards: 308 YPG, 25th
Total yards: 544.7 YPG, 14th
First downs: 74, 27th
3rd down conversions: 60.5%, 4th
4th down conversions: 100%, 1st
Red zone percentage: 82.4%, 80th
Sacks allowed: 3, 20th
Turnovers: 4, 57th
Average time of possession: 32:24, 30th
A&M by the numbers
Scoring defense: 15 PPG, 21st
Rushing defense:
Passing defense: 264, 98th
Total defense: 338 YPG, 38th
First downs allowed: 42, 19th
3rd down conversions defense: 20%, 4th
4th down conversions defense: 0%, 1st
Red zone defense: 62.5%, 16th
Tackles for loss: 18, 61st
Sacks: 5, 75th
Turnovers forced: 1, 121st
Alabama's scheme
The days of Alabama being a run-first and run-only offense, with tight ends and fullbacks out there all the time, are long gone. In fact, you can consider them to be--gasp!-- pass first, at least when Tua has been out there.
The Hawaiian sophomore has been amazing today, going 13-13 passing on 3rd down for 298 yards and 6 TDs. But the Crimson Tide hasn't gotten into that many 3rd downs because they're moving the ball so efficiently on early downs. Jeudy and Devonta Smith (10 catches, 224 yards, 1 TD) are both averaging more than 20 yards per catch, and former A&M commit Irv Smith (9 catches, 122 yards, 2 TD) has been a threat similar to Jace Sternberger.
The Tide are massive up front and are averaging 5.5 yards per rush with old Aggie nemesis Damien Harris (24 carries, 178 yards) averaging nearly 8 yards a carry and former 5-star Najee Harris leading the team in rushing yards in relief. The class stretch runs, toss sweeps and quick dives between the tackles are still there, but Tua's ability to burn a defense using play action brings an element to the offense that it really hasn't consistently had in the past. The Alabama offense has been so effective to date that Tua hasn't thrown a pass in the fourth quarter yet. Against Ole Miss, Jalen Hurts was in before halftime.
A&M's scheme
The Aggies have done a good job in run defense against everyone so far. They're going to have to do the same again against the Crimson Tide, then take their chances with Tagovailoa and the passing game.
The Aggie front four has held up well, and Landis Durham (10 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack) has quietly started to up his game the past two weeks. Kingsley Keke (11 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack) will probably get the majority of the snaps on assumed rushing downs, then he'll either move inside to replace Daylon Mack (4 tackles0 or he'll come off the field in favor of Tyree Johnson (6 tackles, .5 TFL, 2 QB hurries) or Jeremiah Martin (1 tackle). It's possible that all three could be on the field at the same time, as the athletic Martin has taken snaps in practice at Rover.
Buddy Johnson (5 tackles, 1.5 TFL) will likely play on rushing downs and be used to run blitz frequently. Tyrel Dodson (15 tackles, 1.5 TFL) and Otaro Alaka (16 tackles, 2.5 TFL) have also blitzed up the middle a lot -- Alaka especially -- and that helped slow down Clemson's running game in the second half.
The Aggies are going to have to find ways to apply pressure. That will probably mean not only blitzing the linebackers, but nickel Deshawn Capers-Smith (7 tackles, 1 TFL) and safeties Donovan Wilson (15 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack) and Derrick Tucker (10 tackles). The heat will have to come from everywhere, and Mike Elko will have to get exotic with his scheme. That may also put a lot of pressure on A&M's corners, which has not been a good thing to date.
Key matchups
Nickel Deshawn Capers-Smith against WR Jerry Jeudy: Capers-Smith did a pretty good job against Hunter Renfro, but if Jeudy lines up in the slot, he could be a complete nightmare to handle. He burned Ole Miss repeatedly right down the middle of the field, and the Aggies can't allow that to happen. That could mean Charles Oliver follows him frequently, but Oliver will also have to step up his game to handle Jeudy.
LB Otaro Alaka against RBs Damien Harris and Najee Harris: Alaka leads the team in tackles and has been a consistent presence around the line of scrimmage. If Alabama runs their stretch plays off tackle or dives up the gut, Alaka's going to have to be there. If he's not, or he's out of position, those plays can be massive gainers.
DT Daylon Mack against C Ross Pierschbacher: This could just as easily be Mack and Madubuike against Alabama's interior three, but it's a rare day where Mack faces off with a center as big (almost) as he is. Pierschbacher is a potential first-round pick and has helped Alabama dominate inside so far this year. He hasn't faced an opponent like Mack, who has had a good season in spite of small numbers. He'll have to shut down the interior the way he did against Clemson for A&M to handle the running game of Alabama.
LB Tyrel Dodson vs. QB Tua Tagovailoa: It's really everyone against Tua, but A&M's best defender will have the task of getting after him on passing downs and trying to limit his rushing ability (yes, Tua can run, even if he's not Hurts). Dodson has attacked from the edge and up the middle so far this year, so the idea will be to have Tagovailoa trying to find him on every play.