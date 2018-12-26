AggieYell.com begins its look at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m., ESPN) matchup between No. 19 Texas A&M (8-4, 5-3 SEC) and N.C. State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) with a breakdown of the Wolfpack offense against the Aggie defense.

N.C. State likely starters

QB: 15 Ryan Finley (6-4, 212; R-Gr; ProFootballFocus season score of 91.1) RB: 25 Reggie Gallaspy, Jr (5-11, 235; Sr; PFF score of 73.3) WR: 11 Jakobi Meyers (6-2, 203; R-Jr; PFF score of 84.6) WR: 19 C.J. Riley (6-4, 206; R-So.; PFF score of 57.9) WR: 86 Emeka Emezie (6-3 ,208; Soph.; PFF score of 62.4) TE: 6 Cary Angeline(6-7, 254; R-Soph.; PFF score of 65.3) LT: 53 Tyler Jones (6-3, 306; R-Sr.; PFF score off 71.5) LG: 70 Terronne Prescod (6-5 ,334; R-Sr.; PFF score of 85.7) C: 65 Garrett Bradbury (6-3, 300; R-Gr; PFF score of 83.6) RG: 66 Josh Fedd-Jackson (60-3, 329 Soph.; PFF score of 68.8) RT: 67 Justin Witt (6-6, 310; R-Soph.; PFF score of 68)

Texas A&M likely starters

Donovan Wilson was outstanding down the stretch.

DE: 8 Kingsley Keke (6-4, 285, Sr-3L; PFF score of 80.5) DT: 34 Daylon Mack (6-1, 320, Sr-3L; PFF score of 79.6) DT: 52 Justin Madubuike (6-3, 300, So-1L; PFF score of 82.9) DE: 46 Landis Durham (6-3, 255, Sr-3L; PFF score of 72.1) SLB: 25 Tyrel Dodson (6-2, 242, Jr-2L; PFF score of 66.4) MLB: 42 Otaro Alaka (6-3, 240, Sr-3L; PFF score of 73.9) (*Alaka is doubtful. If he can't play, Buddy Johnson will start in his place.) WLB: 1 Buddy Johnson (6-2, 225, So-1L; PFF score of 67.6) Nickel: 26 Deshawn Capers-Smith (6, 200; Sr-3L; PFF score of 68.2) CB: 10 Myles Jones (6-4, 185; So-1L; PFF score of 54.2) S: 6 Donovan Wilson (6-1, 207, Sr-3L; PFF score of 81.7) S: 11 Larry Pryor Jr. (6, 212, RS-Jr.-3L; PFF score of 64.7) CB: 29 Debione Renfro (6-2, 193; So.; PFF score of 74.4)

N.C. State statistical leaders

Rushing: Gallaspy, 214 carries for 1,068 yards and 18 TD Ricky Person Jr., 102 carries for 424 yards and 2 TD Passing: Finley, 307-452, 3,789 yards, 24 TD, 9 INT Matthew McKay, 7-8. 87 yards Receiving: Meyers, 89 catches for 1,028 yards and 8 TD Kelvin Harmon, 81 catches for 1,186 yards and 7 TD (will not play in the bowl game) Emezie, 47 catches for 580 yards and 5 TD

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Otaro Alaka racked up big numbers in his senior season. But he may not play in this one.

Tackles: Alaka, 79 Wilson, 66 Dodson, 61 Tackles for loss: Alaka, 14.5 Keke, 10 Durham and Mack, 9.5 Sacks: Durham, 8 Keke, 7 Mack, 6 Interceptions: Wilson, 2 Three with 1 Forced fumbles: Madubuike, 2 Eight with 1 Fumble recoveries: Four with 1 each



N.C. State by the numbers

Scoring offense: 35.6 points per game, 21st nationally Rushing yards: 143.7 YPG, 97th Passing yards: 327.7 YPG, 6th Total yards: 471.3 YPG, 15th First downs: 300, 21st 3rd down conversions: 50.9%, 6th 4th down conversions: 61.5%, 25th Red zone percentage: 87.1%, 39th Sacks allowed: 9, 4th Turnovers: 16, 33rd Average time of possession: 33:07, 12th

Texas A&M by the numbers

Scoring defense: 26.3 PPG, 58th Rushing defense: 92 YPG, 2nd Passing defense: 262.7 YPG, 111th Total defense: 354.7 YPG, 34th First downs allowed: 206, 12th 3rd down conversions defense: 32.9%, 20th 4th down conversions defense: 50%, 46th Red zone defense: 75%, 15th Tackles for loss: 89, 21st Sacks: 35, 16th Turnovers forced: 9, 127th

N.C. State scheme

The Wolfpack has been past-first, pass-often and pass when in doubt this year, and with good reason: Finley has been outstanding and his wideouts have been just as good. But their best, All-ACC junior Kelvin Harmon, has declared for the draft and will not play against A&M. That's a huge blow to them, because the dropoff to the backups is significant. Just as significant is the fact that offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz has taken the top job at Appalachian State and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is off to Louisville or a similar job under former Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield. As a result, much of the brain trust that helped run the Wolfpack offense won't be around New Year's Eve. In spite of all that, N.C. State's best option is to put the ball in the air. They have a 1,000 yard rush and big back in Gallaspy, but they were held under 100 yards rushing three times this year (by FCS James Madison, Syracuse and Wake Forest) and had just 104 against Clemson. On the other hand, they've thrown it on everyone except Clemson, who held them to less than 300 yards of total offense in a 41-7 blasting. Without Harmon, they're definitely short their best offensive weapon. But they're very likely to come out in a three- or four-wide set, operate out of the shotgun and let Finley go to work. Myers and Emezie are both big, physical targets, but they don't get down the field like Harmon did. They like to get the ball out quickly, and their massive offensive line has done a good job protecting Finley all year, giving up just 9 sacks. The Wolfpack run a very efficient, high-percentage kind of attack and, unlike many spread and pass-heavy offenses, are very patient and try to control the clock. Even with their losses, they're going to try to do the same and keep A&M's offense off the field.

A&M scheme

Landis Durham and the Aggies need to find a way to get after Finley.

A&M's defensive numbers were skewed significantly by the 74-72 brawl with LSU, but they've been solid in many areas all year. And the gameplan here will be the same as it has been: strangle the running game, get N.C. State into long situations and try to get off the field on 3rd down. One good thing about the Wolfpack playing a slower brand of offense is that the Aggies can substitute liberally. If they're in rushing situations, Bobby Brown will probably join Keke on the field at end; if it's a passing situation, Keke will move inside, Tyree Johnson will come in at end and Durham will be on the other side. Alaka and Dodson will probably be used close to the line of scrimmage and as blitzers a lot in this game, not only to win the numbers battle against the run, but to try to apply pressure to Finley. With Donovan Wilson playing significantly better in the second half of the year and Larry Pryor and Myles Jones taking jobs at safety and corner, the secondary got better as the year went on. But they're still the weakness of the defense and that's tough to disguise. The corners and nickel backs will have to play physical against the big N.C. State receivers and try to stop them from getting deep when they try. Mike Elko will also need to get creative and find ways to bring pressure.

Key matchups