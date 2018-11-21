AggieYell.com begins its breakdown of the matchup between No. 7 LSU (9-2, 5-2 SEC) and No. 22 Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) with a look at the Tigers offense against the Aggie defense.

Gametime: 6:30 p.m. central, Saturday, Nov. 24 Television: SEC Network Radio: 1620 WTAW; Sirius/XM and Tunein.com Spread: A&M -3

As a unit, the Aggie defense is as highly rated as it has been all year according to PFF.

LSU likely starters

QB: 9 Joe Burrow (6-4 216; Jr.-TR; ProFootballFocus season score of 77.3) RB: 4 Nick Brossette (6-0 221; Sr.-3L; PFF score of 79.6) FB: 44 Tory Carter (6-2 259; So.-1L; PFF score of 61.6) TE: 18 Foster Moreau (6-6 256; Sr.-3L; PFF score of 70.8) WR: 19 Derrick Dillon (5-11 184; Jr.-2L; PFF score of 56.9) WR: 1 Ja'Marr Chase (6-1 205; Fr.-HS; PFF score of 64) WR: 2 Justin Jefferson (6-2 185; So.-1L; PFF score of 73.8) LT: 77 Saahdiq Charles (6-5 305; So.-1L; PFF score of 60.9) LG: 78 Garrett Brumfield (6-4 303; Sr.-3L; PFF score of 59.8) C: 79 Lloyd Cushenberry III (6-4 309; So.-1L; PFF score of 70.9) RG: 68 Damien Lewis (6-3 322; Jr.-JC; PFF score of 71.5) RT: 76 Austin Deculus (6-7 321; So.-1L; PFF score of 56.2)

Texas A&M likely starters

DE: 8 Kingsley Keke (6-4, 285, Sr-3L; PFF score of 80) DT: 34 Daylon Mack (6-1, 320, Sr-3L; PFF score of 81.1) DT: 52 Justin Madubuike (6-3, 300, So-1L; PFF score of 80.7) DE: 46 Landis Durham (6-3, 255, Sr-3L; PFF score of 72.4) SLB: 25 Tyrel Dodson (6-2, 242, Jr-2L; PFF score of 63.6) MLB: 42 Otaro Alaka (6-3, 240, Sr-3L; PFF score of 78.7) WLB: 1 Buddy Johnson (6-2, 225, So-1L; PFF score of 67.7) Nickel: 26 Deshawn Capers-Smith (6, 200; Sr-3L; PFF score of 69.7) CB: 10 Myles Jones (6-4, 185; So-1L; PFF score of 51.6) S: 6 Donovan Wilson (6-1, 207, Sr-3L; PFF score of 80.4) S: 11 Larry Pryor Jr. (6, 212, RS-Jr.-3L; PFF score of 64.5) CB: 29 Debione Renfro (6-2, 193; So.; PFF score of 74.1)

LSU statistical leaders

Rushing: Brossette, 195 carries for 861 yards and 13 TD Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 133 carries for 623 yards and 7 TD Burrow, 90 carries for 275 yards and 4 TD Passing: Burrow, 173-307, 2,230 yards, 9 TD, 4 INT Myles Brennan, 4-6, 65 yards Receiving: Jefferson, 45 catches for 725 yards and 3 TD Stephen Sullivan, 19 catches for 278 yards and 2 TD Dee Anderson, 18 catches for 241 yards

A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Alaka, 68 Dodson, 55 Wilson, 53 Tackles for loss: Alaka, 12 Keke, 9.5 Durham, 9 Sacks: Durham, 8 Keke, 7 Mack and Madubuike, 4 Interceptions: Wilson, 2 Three with 1 each Forced fumbles: Madubuike, 2 Eight with 1 each Fumble recoveries: Keke, Dodson, Pryor with 1 each

LSU by the numbers

Scoring offense: 28.1 PPG, 74th nationally Rushing yards: 171 YPG, 63rd Passing yards: 208.6 YPG, 89th Total yards: 379.6 YPG, 88th First downs: 232, 59th 3rd down conversions: 37.7%, 88th 4th down conversions: 70%, 9th Red zone percentage: 87.5%, 36th Sacks allowed: 27, 85th Turnovers: 10, 8th Average time of possession: 30:58, 39th

A&M by the numbers

Daylon Mack has had a stellar senior season.

Scoring defense: 22.2 PPG, 34th Rushing defense: 82.8 YPG, 2nd Passing defense: 261 YPG, 104th Total defense: 343.8 YPG, 27th First downs allowed: 176, 12th 3rd down conversions defense: 30.2%, 9th 4th down conversions defense: 40%, 19th Red zone defense: 69%, 5th Tackles for loss: 77, 33rd Sacks: 29, 30th Turnovers forced: 8, 125th

LSU scheme

The Tigers are coming off their best offensive game of the year, putting up 552 yards of offense and 42 points against Rice. That's the good news -- the bad news is Rice may be the worst team in FBS (110th in total defense and 120th in scoring defense), so it's certainly an outlier. They've had two great games in conference -- Ole Miss, who everyone hammers, and Georgia. Otherwise, it's been a struggle. LSU may have changed coordinators, but they're still pretty much the same offense. They like to run first, run often, and then use play action off of that. That's where they take their deep shots with their fast or big (or both) receivers. Otherwise, their passing game is pretty conservative. Most of the time. LSU's not stupid. They know A&M has struggled to stop the pass and they're going to try to exploit it. Joe Burrow is only completing 56% of his passes, but he's only thrown 4 interceptions all year long. He does a good job of managing the game, keeps the Tigers moving and occasionally hits a big play with his arm or legs. One of LSU's biggest problems this year has been its offensive line. The Tigers give up a sack once every 11.6 pass attempts, which is not good (it's right in line with A&M, which gives up a sack every 11 attempts). They're also 9th in the conference in rushing, which is very low for LSU (A&M is 5th, with nearly 500 more yards rushing). They're not as athletic as they've been in past years. LSU may lack the talent they once did and may be run first against everyone else, but expect them to try to use their talented outside receivers to push the ball down the field against A&M's pass defense. It worked with Danny Etling two straight years, so there's no reason they'll change that. They'll probably try to run to stay balanced, but this one will almost certainly fall on the shoulders of Burrow.



A&M's scheme

The Aggie defense had one of their worst weeks of the season against UAB, giving up 417 yards of total offense to UAB, including 306 through the air against a passing attack that had been 97th in the nation. A&M played pretty vanilla last Saturday, but it was still an unimpressive performance. They'll have to play a whole lot better Saturday in order to win. The Aggies strength matches up well against LSU, but they're going to have to get after the quarterback. A&M will probably keep with what we've seen most of the year: a 4-man front with Keke at defensive end, Alaka being used as an attacking linebacker in the middle and a nickel, probably Capers-Smith on running downs and Roney Elam on clear passing downs. That has been good against the run all season and there's no reason to think that it won't be at least respectably effective Saturday. It's the passing game that's the issue. Having Myles Jones for a full game will help, but the problems have been there all year. So what can A&M do? LSU annihilated A&M through the air the past two years when it played man coverage. UAB did the same early last Saturday, but had less success when the Aggies started playing zone. The big thing, though, will be getting pressure. A&M shut down Jordan Ta'amu (relatively speaking) in the second half two weeks ago when they got exotic and started blitzing from a lot of different directions. Alaka and Dodson will certainly be used as blitzers, and its likely Wilson and Pryor will be as well. The Aggies know LSU's pass blocking is suspect. They know their secondary is even more so. That means getting after Burrow will be job number one.

Key matchups