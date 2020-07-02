AggieYell - Aggie football hit with NCAA sanctions for violating recruiting rules

According to a statement from the NCAA, coach Jimbo Fisher and an unnamed assistant had "impermissible recruiting contact with a prospect at his high school". The contact was impermissible because the unnamed prospect had not entered his junior year.

The Aggies were also found to have "unintentionally" caused student-athletes to exceed athletically related time limits by approximately seven hours.

"According to the agreement (between the NCAA and A&M), the head coach failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance because of his personal involvement in the recruiting violation," the NCAA said. Fisher was also cited for failure to monitor his staff to make sure they were not exceeding the number of countable related activity hours.

The university and the unnamed assistant were assessed Level II-mitigated penalties, while Fisher was given a Level II-standard penalties. Many of the punishments have already been implemented and are complete. They include:

* One year of probation;

* A $5,000 fine;

* An off-campus recruiting ban for the entire staff in November 2019;

* A seven-day off-campus recruiting ban for the spring 2020 off-campus recruiting period and a 10-day off-campus recruiting ban during the fall off-campus recruiting period;

* A six-month show-cause order for Fisher. That punishment included already-served nine-day ban on calls, e-mails and texxts with prospects in January; a three-day reduction in off-campus recruiting contact days in December 2019 and January 2020; a ban on all off-campus recruiting activities this fall and a public statement from Fisher.

The unnamed assistant was also assessed with similar penalties.