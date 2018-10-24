AggieYell.com continues its look at the matchup between No. 16 Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1 SEC) and Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3 SEC) with a look at the Aggie offense against the Bulldogs defense.

Mississippi State wants to mike life difficult for Kellen Mond.

Texas A&M likely starters

QB: 11 Kellen Mond (6-2, 210, So-1L; ProFootballFocus season score of 72.1) RB: 5 Trayveon Williams (5-9, 200, Jr-2L; PFF grade of 75.6) FB: 12 Cullen Gillaspia (6-2, 235, Sr-2L; PFF grade of 70.9) TE: 81 Jace Sternberger (6-4, 250, Jr-TR; PFF grade of 83.5) WR: 13 Kendrick Rogers (6-4, 210, So-1L; PFF grade of 69.9) WR: 1 Quartney Davis (6-2, 200, So-1L; PFF grade of 67.4) SLOT: Camron Buckley (6-2, 190, So-1L, PFF grade of 71.5) LT: 65 Dan Moore Jr. (6-5, 317, So-1L; PFF grade of 53.9) LG: 73 Jared Hocker (6-5, 318, So-1L; PFF grade of 61.7) C: 64 Erik McCoy (6-4, 315, Jr-2L; PFF grade of 69.8) RG: 78 Keaton Sutherland (6-5, 315, Sr-3L; PFF grade of 54.3) RT: 54 Carson Green (6-6, 300, So-1L; PFF grade of 61.7)

Mississippi State likely starters

DE: 9 Montez Sweat (6-6 245 Sr.-1L; PFF score of 85.1) DT: 95 Braxton Hoyett (6-3 310 Sr.-2L; PFF score of 67) NG: 94 Jeffery Simmons (6-4 300 Jr.-2L; PFF score of 91) DE: 4 Gerri Green (6-4 255 Sr.-3L; PFF score of 62.5) WLB: 10 Leo Lewis (6-2 240 Jr.-2L; PFF score of 57) MLB: 40 Erroll Thompson (6-1 250 So.-1L; PFF score of 76.3) SLB: 6 Willie Gay Jr. (6-2 235 So.-1L; PFF score of 66.5) CB: 2 Jamal Peters (6-2 220 Sr.-3L; PFF score of 69.2) FS: 41 Mark McLaurin (6-2 215 Sr.-3L; PFF score of 66.5) SS: 38 Johnathan Abram (6-0 215 Sr.-1L; PFF score of 72.2) STAR: 32 Brian Cole (6-2 210 Jr.-RS; PFF score of 65.1) CB: 3 Cameron Dantzler (6-2 175 So.-1L; PFF score of 79.9)

Texas A&M Statistical Leaders

Rushing: Williams, 139 carries, 798 yards, 7 TD Mond, 83 carries, 255 yards, 4 TD Jashaun Corbin, 33 carries, 169 yards, 1 TD Passing: Mond, 132-214, 1,800 yards, 10 TD, 5 INT Nick Starkel, 15-22, 169 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Sternberger, 29 catches for 496 yards and 4 TD Buckley, 22 catches for 329 yards Davis, 24 catches for 310 yards and 2 TD

Mississippi State Statistical Leaders

Tackles: Abram, 53 McLaurin, 48 Thompson, 46 Tackles for loss: Sweat, 11 Simmons, 9.5 Green and Chauncey Rivers, 4 Sacks: Sweat, 8.5 Green, 2.5 Thompson, 1.5 Interceptions: Dantzler, 2 4 players with 1 Forced Fumbles: Sweat, McLaurin, 1 Fumble Recoveries: Kobe Jones, 1

Texas A&M by the numbers

Trayveon Williams leads the SEC in rushing.

Scoring offense: 32.3 PPG, T-46th nationally Rushing offense: 204.3 YPG, 35th Passing offense: 282.4 YPG, 23rdd Total offense: 486.7 YPG, 14th First downs: 189, 12th 3rd down conversions: 40%, 60th Red zone conversions: 82.9%, 79th Sacks allowed: 22, 119th Time of possession: 36:39, 3rd Turnovers: 9, 37th

Mississippi State by the numbers

Points allowed: 13.6 PPG, 4th Rushing yards allowed: 114.6 YPG, 21st Passing yards allowed: 167.9, 10th Total yards allowed: 282.4 YPG, 6th First downs allowed: 114, 14 Tackles for loss: 56, 15th Sacks: 19, 34th Redzone conversion percentage allowed: 78.9%, 46th Third down conversion percentage allowed: 28.3%, 10th Fourth down conversion percentage allowed: 41.7%, 31st Turnovers forced: 8, 104th

Texas A&M's scheme

The Aggies ran the ball extremely well against a team with a similar style — Kentucky — who came into their matchup with A&M ranked 3rd in rush defense and gave up 214 yards on the ground. Then they didn’t run the ball as well against South Carolina, who put eight men in the box and dared Kellen Mond to throw. He did, for 352 yards. The problem for A&M isn’t moving the football. It’s finishing drives. In a slugfest like this one shapes up to be, they have to take full advantage of any opportunity to get into the end zone. They’ve outgained their last three opponents by an average of 170 yards, but all three have been one-score games. Mississippi State likes to bring pressure, especially up the middle. That could mean another big game for Jace Sternberger if they’re willing to take the risk of leaving the middle of the field open. Trayveon Williams and Jashaun Corbin could also be used a lot in the screen game. One thing to look for if State continues to press wideouts at the line of scrimmage — a big opportunity for Camron Buckley. If the middle of the field is vacated by the linebackers to apply pressure, Buckley can get inside and make some plays. Mond has been very good throwing to the middle of the field, so that could mean more looks for the sophomore. One way or the other, though, A&M needs balance. That means running the ball with Williams (and Corbin) and occasionally Mond to keep the Bulldogs guessing. In the past two games, A&M has had mixed success running the ball early but wore down their opponents and picked up yards when they needed to late. LSU and Kentucky have done the same thing to State, so the Aggies can’t afford to get greedy and one-dimensional. They have to keep pounding away, even if the results aren’t immediately there.

Mississippi State's scheme

State benefits from having two of the nation’s best defenders in Simmons and Sweat, but they’re a long way from being a two-man band. They’re very aggressive, like to apply pressure and keep opponents in 2nd and 3rd and long situations. The Bulldogs like to give opponents a lot of different looks, but at the end of the day the like to bring extra guys to beat you at the line of scrimmage. They’ll blitz off the edge or right up the middle in both run and pass situations. They like to twist not only their interior linemen, but even their linebackers when they come on the blitz. Most of the time, State’s corners, who are both 6-foot-2, will press their opponents at the line. The idea is to force the quarterback to get the ball out quickly due to the pressure, and then have the big DBs close and make quick tackles. They don’t want to give opponents time to hit the big play down the field. Mississippi State has one of the best defensive fronts in the country and domination in the trenches is their best shot at winning the game. The Aggies will need to wear them down and make quick, correct decisions in order to wear them down.

Key matchups