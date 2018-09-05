Not an annual subscriber to AggieYell.com? Now's your chance to join up and get $99 of free Aggie gear in the process, along with outstanding content year-round! For more info, just click here.

The Aggies front five against the Clemson front four: This is where the game is going to be won or lost. A&M looked much improved running the ball last weekend against Northwestern State, but now they're facing all four 1st-team All-ACC defensive linemen. Erik McCoy draws a huge challenge, maybe the biggest of his career, against 350 pound Dexter Lawrence. Dan Moore is only making his third career start, and he's facing Austin Bryant, who had 8.5 sacks last year. Carson Green doesn't get it any easier, with Clelin Ferrell and his 9.5 sacks (and last week).

Clemson has the ability to cause problems with their base front four, and they shut down Furman's running game last week. If the Aggies are going to win the football game, they're going to need to have to hold their own up front. A&M is absolutely going to have to be able to run the football at least somewhat successfully, or they're going to be one-dimensional and in a lot of trouble. If the Aggies can run the ball and utilize some play action successfully, then they have a legitimate chance of getting the upset.