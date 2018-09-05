Aggie offense faces off with tough Clemson defense
AggieYell.com's look at Texas A&M's matchup with Clemson continues with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against Clemson's defense.
Texas A&M likely starters
QB: 17 Kellen Mond (6-2, 210, So-1L)
RB: 5 Trayveon Williams (5-9, 200, Jr-2L)
FB: 12 Cullen Gillaspia (6-2, 235, Sr-2L)
TE: 81 Jace Sternberger (6-4, 250, Jr-TR)
WR: 2 Jhamon Ausbon (6-2, 220, So-1L)
WR: 1 Quartney Davis (6-2, 200, So-1L)
LT: 65 Dan Moore Jr. (6-5, 317, So-1L)
LG: 73 Jared Hocker (6-5, 318, So-1L)
C: 64 Erik McCoy (6-4, 315, Jr-2L)
RG: 78 Keaton Sutherland (6-5, 315, Sr-3L)
RT: 54 Carson Green (6-6, 300, So-1L)
Clemson likely starters
DE: 99 Declelin Ferrell (6-4, 265; RS-Jr.)
DT: 90 Dexter Lawrence (6-4, 350; Jr.)
DT: 42 Christian Wilkins (6-4, 315; Sr.)
DE: 7 Austin Bryant (6-6, 280; Sr.)
SLB: 11 Isaiah Simmons (6-2, 230; RS-Sr.)
MLB: 57 Tre Lamar (6-4, 255; Jr.)
WLB: 34 Kendall Joseph (6, 235; RS-Sr.)
CB: 8 A.J. Terrell (6-2, 190; So.)
SS: 12 K'Von Wallace (5-11, 210; Jr.)
FS: 19 Tanner Muse (6-1, 230; RS-Jr.)
CB: 1 Trayvon Mullen (6-1, 195; Jr.)
A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Williams, 20 carries for 240 yards and 3 TD
Receiving: 8 catches for 81 yards
Passing: Mond, 17-25 for 184 yards, 2 TD
Clemson statistical leaders
Tackles: Simmons, 7
Tackles for loss: Jordan Williams, 1.5
Sacks: Two with 1 each
Fumble recoveries: 2 (K.J. Henry, Baylon Spector 1 each)
A&M by the numbers
Points scored: 59
Total yards: 758
Rushing yards: 503
Passing yards: 255
First downs: 40
Sacks allowed: 2
Red zone conversion percentage: 86% (6-7)
3rd down conversion percentage: 72.7% (8-11)
Turnovers: 1
Time of possession: 41:03
Clemson by the numbers
Points allowed: 7
Total yards: 163
Rushing yards: 117
Passing yards: 46
First downs: 13
Tackles for loss: 12
Sacks: 3
Third down conversion percentage allowed: 31% (5-16)
Fourth down conversion percentage allowed: 0% (0-1)
Turnovers forced: 2
Redzone conversion percentage allowed: 50% (1-2)
Key Matchups
The Aggies front five against the Clemson front four: This is where the game is going to be won or lost. A&M looked much improved running the ball last weekend against Northwestern State, but now they're facing all four 1st-team All-ACC defensive linemen. Erik McCoy draws a huge challenge, maybe the biggest of his career, against 350 pound Dexter Lawrence. Dan Moore is only making his third career start, and he's facing Austin Bryant, who had 8.5 sacks last year. Carson Green doesn't get it any easier, with Clelin Ferrell and his 9.5 sacks (and last week).
Clemson has the ability to cause problems with their base front four, and they shut down Furman's running game last week. If the Aggies are going to win the football game, they're going to need to have to hold their own up front. A&M is absolutely going to have to be able to run the football at least somewhat successfully, or they're going to be one-dimensional and in a lot of trouble. If the Aggies can run the ball and utilize some play action successfully, then they have a legitimate chance of getting the upset.