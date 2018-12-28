Aggie offense looks to keep rolling vs. N.C. State
AggieYell.com continues its look at the Taxslayer Gator Bowl matchup between No. 19 Texas A&M (8-4, 5-3 SEC) and N.C. State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Wolfpack defense.
Texas A&M likely starters
QB: 11 Kellen Mond (6-2, 210, So-1L; ProFootballFocus season score of 75.9)
RB: 5 Trayveon Williams (5-9, 200, Jr-2L; PFF score of 79.2)
FB: 12 Cullen Gillaspia (6-2, 235, Sr-2L; PFF score of 74.7)
TE: 81 Jace Sternberger (6-4, 250, Jr-TR; PFF score of 85.2)
WR: 2 Jhamon Ausbon (6-2, 220; So-2L; PFF score of 64)
WR: 1 Quartney Davis (6-2, 200, So-1L; PFF score of 64.2)
SLOT: Camron Buckley (6-2, 190, So-1L, PFF score of 67.4)
LT: 65 Dan Moore Jr. (6-5, 317, So-1L; PFF score of 56.6)
LG: 78 Keaton Sutherland (6-5, 315; Sr-3L; PFF score of 58.3)
C: 64 Erik McCoy (6-4, 315, Jr-2L; PFF score of 74.2)
RG: 77 Ryan McCollum (6-5, 295; RS-So-1L; PFF score of 55.8)
RT: 54 Carson Green (6-6, 300, So-1L; PFF score of 65.8)
N.C. State likely starters
DE 45 Darian Roseboro (6-4, 283; Sr.; PFF score of 69.8)
DT: 91 Eurndraus Bryant (6-1, 330, Sr.; PFF score of 79.8)
DT: 92 Larrell Murchison (6-3, 291; R-Jr.; PFF score of 78.6)
DE: 39 James Smith-Williams (6-3, 270; R-Jr.; PFF score off 70.8)
LB: 41 Isaiah Moore (6-2, 233; R-Fr.; PFF score of 76.5)
LB: 12 Brock Miller (6-3, 231; R-Soph.; PFF score of 67)
CB: 15 Chris Ingram (6, 186; Soph.; PFF score of 72.3)
SS: 31 Jarius Morehead (6-1, 220; R-Jr.; PFF score of 83)
FS: 14 Dexter Wright (6-2, 229; R-Sr.; PFF score of 77.9)
CB: 4 Nick McCloud (6, 186; Jr.; PFF score of 68.3)
NICKEL: 21 Stephen Griffin (6-3, 210; R-Jr.; PFF score of 56.8)
A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Williams, 252 carries for 1,524 yards and 15 TD
Mond, 144 carries for 258 yards and 6 TD
Jashaun Corbin, 57 carries for 305 yards and 1 TD
Passing: Mond, 244-389, 2,967 yards, 23 TD, 8 INT
Nick Starkel, 15-22, 169 yards, 1 TD
Receiving: Sternberger, 47 catches for 804 yards and 10 TD
Davis, 43 catches for 546 yards and 7 TD
Buckley, 33 catches for 470 yards and 1 TD
N.C. State statistical leaders
Tackles: Germaine Pratt, 105 (* Will not play in the game)
Moorehead, 72
Moore, 66
Tackles for loss: Pratt, 10.5
Smith-Williams and Holden, 9.5
Moore, 7.5
Sacks: Pratt and Smith-Williams, 6
Murchison, 4
Alim McNeill, 3.5
Interceptions: Moorehead, 3
McCloud, 2
Four with 1
Forced fumbles: Three with 2
Fumble recoveries: Seven with 1
A&M by the numbers
Scoring offense: 34.7 PPG, 25th
Rushing yards: 203.8 YPG, 31st
Passing yards: 262 YPG, 35th
Total yards: 465.8 YPG, 19th
First downs: 318, 10th
3rd down conversions: 40.6%, 56th
4th down conversions: 55.6%, 54th
Red zone percentage: 83.9%, 66th
Sacks allowed: 35, 109th
Turnovers: 17, 42nd
Average time of possession: 35:12, 2nd
N.C. State by the numbers
Points allowed: 22.7 PPG, 37th
Rushing yards allowed: 109.1 YPG, 13th
Passing yards allowed: 271.2 YPG, 120th
Total yards allowed: 380.3 YPG, 54th
First downs allowed: 223, 25th
Tackles for loss: 80, 39th
Sacks: 35, 16th
Redzone conversion percentage allowed: 73.8%, 9th
Third down conversion percentage allowed: 32.3%, 18th
Fourth down conversion percentage allowed: 52.4%, 71st
Turnovers forced: 18, 71st
A&M scheme
There’s not much question about what the Aggies intend to do, even with N.C. State having been pretty good against the run this year: they’re going to use Williams and Mond to move the ball on the ground, then pass off of it. With Pratt out of the game, the Wolfpack loses their middle linebacker and best player by far. He provides a lot of their pressure, which means Mond will probably have more time to throw than A&M originally expected. PFF may like N.C. State’s corners, but the stats show they’ve been terrible. They gave up 270 yards or more through the air six times, more than 300 three and more than 420 twice. With Pratt out and the Aggie receiving corps on a high after having their way against LSU’s vaunted secondary, look for A&M to try to stretch the field more than they have for much of this year.
N.C. State scheme
The Wolfpack feasted on sub-par talent. They gave up 365 total yards to FCS James Madison, 104 to East Carolina, 349 to Georgia State, 324 to Marshall, 351 to Virginia and 318 to Boston College. But after starting off 5-0 and until they closed with ECU, they struggled: 471 yards allowed to Clemson, 561 to Syracuse, 445 to Florida State, 435 to Wake Forest, 411 to Louisville and 429 to UNC.
There’s actually a lot of similarities between N.C. State’s scheme and A&M’s. Both largely run a 4-2-5, are aggressive with their linebackers and try to press the issue at the line of scrimmage. They’ve got a big front four and have used their linebackers, Pratt especially, to make plays after they take control of the line of scrimmage. With Pratt out, they lose a whole lot.
N.C. State has a big secondary that can tackle, but they struggle in coverage. Considering they’re asked to be in man coverage a lot, that’s not a good thing. In order to take pressure off of their secondary, N.C. State will probably try to attack in passing situations and try to get pressure on Mond. With the loss of Pratt, they may not be able to.
Key matchups
LT Dan Moore vs. DE James Smith-Williams: Moore has been playing a lot better down the stretch in pass protection, but Smith-Williams is the best N.C. State has left. If Moore can keep him at bay, then N.C. State has a real problem.
TE Jace Sternberger vs. SS Jarius Moorehead: Moorehead is N.C. State’s leading remaining tackler and leads the team in interceptions. Sternberger is the nation’s top receiving tight end and presents a tough matchup. Moorehead won’t be able to cheat up into the box to help against the run, because Sternberger can stretch the field. If Moorehead gets too far up, Sternberger can attack him right down the seam.
WR Jhamon Ausbon vs. CB Chris Ingram: Ausbon had a great bowl game last year and is back to 100%. Ingram has had an up and down season and is giving up a lot of size to Ausbon. Mond may view this matchup as one the Aggies can exploit and get Ausbon the ball a lot.