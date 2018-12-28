AggieYell.com continues its look at the Taxslayer Gator Bowl matchup between No. 19 Texas A&M (8-4, 5-3 SEC) and N.C. State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Wolfpack defense.

Trayveon Williams has had one of the best seasons in Aggie history.

Texas A&M likely starters

QB: 11 Kellen Mond (6-2, 210, So-1L; ProFootballFocus season score of 75.9) RB: 5 Trayveon Williams (5-9, 200, Jr-2L; PFF score of 79.2) FB: 12 Cullen Gillaspia (6-2, 235, Sr-2L; PFF score of 74.7) TE: 81 Jace Sternberger (6-4, 250, Jr-TR; PFF score of 85.2) WR: 2 Jhamon Ausbon (6-2, 220; So-2L; PFF score of 64) WR: 1 Quartney Davis (6-2, 200, So-1L; PFF score of 64.2) SLOT: Camron Buckley (6-2, 190, So-1L, PFF score of 67.4) LT: 65 Dan Moore Jr. (6-5, 317, So-1L; PFF score of 56.6) LG: 78 Keaton Sutherland (6-5, 315; Sr-3L; PFF score of 58.3) C: 64 Erik McCoy (6-4, 315, Jr-2L; PFF score of 74.2) RG: 77 Ryan McCollum (6-5, 295; RS-So-1L; PFF score of 55.8) RT: 54 Carson Green (6-6, 300, So-1L; PFF score of 65.8)

N.C. State likely starters

DE 45 Darian Roseboro (6-4, 283; Sr.; PFF score of 69.8) DT: 91 Eurndraus Bryant (6-1, 330, Sr.; PFF score of 79.8) DT: 92 Larrell Murchison (6-3, 291; R-Jr.; PFF score of 78.6) DE: 39 James Smith-Williams (6-3, 270; R-Jr.; PFF score off 70.8) LB: 41 Isaiah Moore (6-2, 233; R-Fr.; PFF score of 76.5) LB: 12 Brock Miller (6-3, 231; R-Soph.; PFF score of 67) CB: 15 Chris Ingram (6, 186; Soph.; PFF score of 72.3) SS: 31 Jarius Morehead (6-1, 220; R-Jr.; PFF score of 83) FS: 14 Dexter Wright (6-2, 229; R-Sr.; PFF score of 77.9) CB: 4 Nick McCloud (6, 186; Jr.; PFF score of 68.3) NICKEL: 21 Stephen Griffin (6-3, 210; R-Jr.; PFF score of 56.8)

A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Williams, 252 carries for 1,524 yards and 15 TD Mond, 144 carries for 258 yards and 6 TD Jashaun Corbin, 57 carries for 305 yards and 1 TD Passing: Mond, 244-389, 2,967 yards, 23 TD, 8 INT Nick Starkel, 15-22, 169 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Sternberger, 47 catches for 804 yards and 10 TD Davis, 43 catches for 546 yards and 7 TD Buckley, 33 catches for 470 yards and 1 TD

N.C. State statistical leaders

Tackles: Germaine Pratt, 105 (* Will not play in the game) Moorehead, 72 Moore, 66 Tackles for loss: Pratt, 10.5 Smith-Williams and Holden, 9.5 Moore, 7.5 Sacks: Pratt and Smith-Williams, 6 Murchison, 4 Alim McNeill, 3.5 Interceptions: Moorehead, 3 McCloud, 2 Four with 1 Forced fumbles: Three with 2 Fumble recoveries: Seven with 1

A&M by the numbers

Scoring offense: 34.7 PPG, 25th Rushing yards: 203.8 YPG, 31st Passing yards: 262 YPG, 35th Total yards: 465.8 YPG, 19th First downs: 318, 10th 3rd down conversions: 40.6%, 56th 4th down conversions: 55.6%, 54th Red zone percentage: 83.9%, 66th Sacks allowed: 35, 109th Turnovers: 17, 42nd Average time of possession: 35:12, 2nd

N.C. State by the numbers

Points allowed: 22.7 PPG, 37th Rushing yards allowed: 109.1 YPG, 13th Passing yards allowed: 271.2 YPG, 120th Total yards allowed: 380.3 YPG, 54th First downs allowed: 223, 25th Tackles for loss: 80, 39th Sacks: 35, 16th Redzone conversion percentage allowed: 73.8%, 9th Third down conversion percentage allowed: 32.3%, 18th Fourth down conversion percentage allowed: 52.4%, 71st Turnovers forced: 18, 71st

A&M scheme

There’s not much question about what the Aggies intend to do, even with N.C. State having been pretty good against the run this year: they’re going to use Williams and Mond to move the ball on the ground, then pass off of it. With Pratt out of the game, the Wolfpack loses their middle linebacker and best player by far. He provides a lot of their pressure, which means Mond will probably have more time to throw than A&M originally expected. PFF may like N.C. State’s corners, but the stats show they’ve been terrible. They gave up 270 yards or more through the air six times, more than 300 three and more than 420 twice. With Pratt out and the Aggie receiving corps on a high after having their way against LSU’s vaunted secondary, look for A&M to try to stretch the field more than they have for much of this year.

N.C. State scheme

The Wolfpack feasted on sub-par talent. They gave up 365 total yards to FCS James Madison, 104 to East Carolina, 349 to Georgia State, 324 to Marshall, 351 to Virginia and 318 to Boston College. But after starting off 5-0 and until they closed with ECU, they struggled: 471 yards allowed to Clemson, 561 to Syracuse, 445 to Florida State, 435 to Wake Forest, 411 to Louisville and 429 to UNC. There’s actually a lot of similarities between N.C. State’s scheme and A&M’s. Both largely run a 4-2-5, are aggressive with their linebackers and try to press the issue at the line of scrimmage. They’ve got a big front four and have used their linebackers, Pratt especially, to make plays after they take control of the line of scrimmage. With Pratt out, they lose a whole lot. N.C. State has a big secondary that can tackle, but they struggle in coverage. Considering they’re asked to be in man coverage a lot, that’s not a good thing. In order to take pressure off of their secondary, N.C. State will probably try to attack in passing situations and try to get pressure on Mond. With the loss of Pratt, they may not be able to.

Key matchups