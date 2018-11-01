AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between No. 20 Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) and Auburn (5-3, 2-3 SEC) continues with a look at the Aggie offense against the Tigers defense.

The Aggies need both Kellen Mond and Trayveon Williams to bounce back.

Texas A&M likely starters

QB: 11 Kellen Mond (6-2, 210, So-1L; ProFootballFocus season score of 68.7) RB: 5 Trayveon Williams (5-9, 200, Jr-2L; PFF grade of 74.1) FB: 12 Cullen Gillaspia (6-2, 235, Sr-2L; PFF grade of 70.4) TE: 81 Jace Sternberger (6-4, 250, Jr-TR; PFF grade of 84.3) WR: 13 Kendrick Rogers (6-4, 210, So-1L; PFF grade of 69) WR: 1 Quartney Davis (6-2, 200, So-1L; PFF grade of 64.2) SLOT: Camron Buckley (6-2, 190, So-1L, PFF grade of 68.5) LT: 65 Dan Moore Jr. (6-5, 317, So-1L; PFF grade of 55.7) LG: 78 Keaton Sutherland (6-5, 315, Sr-3L; PFF grade of 54) C: 64 Erik McCoy (6-4, 315, Jr-2L; PFF grade of 69.5) RG: 77 Ryan McCollum (6-5, 295, So-1L, PFF grade of 58.5) RT: 54 Carson Green (6-6, 300, So-1L; PFF grade of 61.1)

Auburn likely starters

BUCK: 91 Nick Coe 6-5, 282, So.; PFF score of 68.6) DT: 95 Dontavius Russell (6-3, 320, Sr.; PFF score of 73.4) DT: 5 Derrick Brown (6-5, 320, Jr.; PFF score of 82.7) DE: 3 Marlon Davidson (6-3, 278, Jr.; PFF score of 70.9) SAM: 49 Darrell WIlliams (6-2, 240, Sr.; PFF score of 81.1) MIKE: 57 Deshaun Davis (5-11, 233, Sr.; PFF score of 79.4) WILL: 48 Montavious Atkinson (6-1, 219, Sr.; PFF score of 75) CB: 4 Noah Igbinoghene (5-11, 196, So.; PFF score of 76.6) FS: 20 Jeremiah Dinson (6-0, 195, Jr.; PFF score of 74.3) SS: 24 Daniel Thomas (5-11, 212, Jr.; PFF score of 82.2) CB: Jamel Dean (6-2, 208, Jr.; PFF score of 78.6) Nickel: Javaris Davis (5-10, 187, Jr.; PFF score of 78.2)

A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Williams, 149 carries for 824 yards and 8 TD Mond, 92 carries for 257 yards and 4 TD

Jashaun Corbin, 36 carries, 202 yards and 1 TD Passing: Mond, 155-260, 2,032 yards, 11 TD, 6 INT Nick Starkel, 15-22, 169 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Sternberger, 31 catches for 509 yards and 5 TD Davis, 30 catches for 369 yards and 3 TD Buckley, 25 catches for 359 yards

Auburn statistical leaders

Tackles: Davis, 76 Williams, 48 Thomas, 45 Tackles for loss: Cox, 11.5 Davis, 9.5 Brown, 6.5 Sacks: Coe, 6 Davidson, Brown and Big Cat Bryant, 2.5 Interceptions: Dinson and Davidson, 2 Four with 1 Forced fumbles: Four with 1 Fumble recoveries: Four with 1

A&M by the numbers

Scoring offense: 29.9 PPG, 61st nationally Rushing offense: 186.4 YPG, 48th Passing offense: 276.1 YPG, 28th Total offense: 462.5 YPG, 26th First downs: 208, 12th 3rd down conversions: 38.5%, 78th Red zone conversions: 81.6%, 88th Sacks allowed: 25, 120th Time of possession: 36:11, 2nd Turnovers: 10, 38th

Auburn by the numbers

Points allowed: 16.5 PPG, 13th Rushing yards allowed: 125.5 YPG, 27th Passing yards allowed: 222.5 YPG, 62nd Total yards allowed: 348 YPG, 35th First downs allowed: 148, 38th Tackles for loss: 66, 7th Sacks: 24, 18th Redzone conversion percentage allowed: 82.6%, 61st Third down conversion percentage allowed: 32.6%, 23rd Fourth down conversion percentage allowed: 35.7%, 18th Turnovers forced: 12, 65th

A&M scheme

Last week, A&M had some success running the football in the first half against Mississippi State, got behind and gave up on it. Odds are they won't do that this week, because they need balance in order to win. Auburn has done well against the run with some teams (Washington had 102 yards, LSU 121 on 42 attempts), but gave up 349 to Mississippi State and 141 to an Arkansas team that was shorthanded. They have given up a lot of yards through the air, especially the past two games. Tennessee threw for 328 yards and Ole Miss 324. Auburn likes to play aggressively with their front 6 (they usually use a nickel and a 4-2-5 scheme), and will blitz and use stunts and twists. They frequently play man coverage behind it, and they've given up some big plays. Like some other teams A&M has faced lately, the Tigers like to push their linebackers up close, leaving some space underneath. A&M took advantage of it against South Carolina, but didn't do it as well against Mississippi State (even though Quartney Davis' touchdown and Trayveon Williams' big screen were in the middle of the field). They need to be ready to do that again Saturday, and hopefully Jace Sternberger will be back on his game. Williams, Davis and Camron Buckley could also be used in that capacity. Auburn's defense, at times, looks like it will sell out to stop the run. They will try to keep everything inside and hemmed up. Williams and Corbin will have to hit the holes hard and avoid east-west running; Mond, on the other hand, is going to have to take the opportunities to pull the ball back and keep it himself, running off tackle. Hopefully, A&M will have a chance to take a couple of deep shots as well and have some success there. But they have to keep balanced and hold onto the ball, making it easier on the defense.

Auburn's scheme

The Tigers are aggressive and like to come after you. Their front four is excellent, and Coe has been a constant presence in opposing backfields. Kevin Steele likes to bring a lot of guys and create numeric mismatches, forcing fast decisions and mistakes. When Auburn operates in their 4-2-5, they like to have both linebackers up pretty close in the box to either shut down the run or blitz the quarterback. They frequently bring Dinson down as well, using him as a blitzer on the edge or as a glorified linebacker. Davis has been a tackling machine, with nearly 30 more than anyone else on the team (and nearly 30 more than A&M's leading tackler). Auburn makes it pretty obvious they're going to blitz. The trick is figuring out where they're coming from. They will cross their linebackers when the blitz, and twist with their interior linemen. They'll also move their nickel up on the edge and blitz him too. Again, the idea is to create confusion. Even though they will play some zone behind their front, most of the time they play man -- and frequently press. They've gotten burned for some big plays and some pass interference penalties in the process, but they're willing to take the risk-reward there. They play aggressive across the board, nearly all the time.

Key matchups