AggieYell.com continues its look at the game between No. 22 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) and No. 1 Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) with a look at the Aggie offense against the Crimson Tide defense.

A&M likely starters

QB: 17 Kellen Mond (6-2, 210, So-1L) RB: 5 Trayveon Williams (5-9, 200, Jr-2L) FB: 12 Cullen Gillaspia (6-2, 235, Sr-2L) TE: 81 Jace Sternberger (6-4, 250, Jr-TR) WR: 2 Jhamon Ausbon (6-2, 220, So-1L) WR: 1 Quartney Davis (6-2, 200, So-1L) LT: 65 Dan Moore Jr. (6-5, 317, So-1L) LG: 73 Jared Hocker (6-5, 318, So-1L) C: 64 Erik McCoy (6-4, 315, Jr-2L) RG: 78 Keaton Sutherland (6-5, 315, Sr-3L) RT: 54 Carson Green (6-6, 300, So-1L)

Alabama likely starters

DE: 49 Isaiah Buggs (6-5, 286, Sr.) NT: 92 Quinnen Williams (6-4, 295, RS-So.) DE: 99 Raekwon Davis (6-7, 316, Jr.) SAM: 47 Christian Miller (6-4, 244, RS-Sr.) MIKE: 30 Mack Wilson (6-2, 239, Jr.) WILL: 32 Dylan Moses (6-3, 233, So.) JACK: 33 Anfernee Jennings (6-3, 266, RS-Jr.) CB: 7 Trevon Diggs (6-2 ,199, Jr.) SS: 15 Xavier McKinney (6-1, 198, So.) FS: 14 Deionte Thompson (6-2 196 RS-Jr.) STAR: 5 Shyheim Carter (6-0, 195, Jr.) CB: 4 Saivion Smith (6-1, 200, Jr.)

A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Williams, 59 carries for 399 yards and 4 TD Passing: Mond, 56-89, 824 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT Receiving: Ausbon, 13 catches for 201 yards Touchdowns: Williams, 4

Alabama statistical leaders

Tackles: Thompson, 15 Tackles for loss: Williams, 4 Sacks: Miller, 2.5 Passes broken up: Diggs, 4 Interceptions: Thompson, 2 Forced fumbles: McKinney, 1 Fumble recoveries: Joshua McMillion, 1

A&M by the numbers

Scoring offense: 44.3, 21st Rushing offense: 285 YPG, 9th Passing offense: 311.3 YPG, 24th Total offense: 596.3 YPG, 6th First downs: 97, 2nd 3rd down conversions: 55.3%, 12th Red zone conversions: 88.2%, 62nd Time of possession: 36:36, 6th Turnovers: 3, 35th

Alabama by the numbers

Points allowed: 9.3 PPG, 8th Rushing yards allowed: 101.3 YPG, 24th Passing yards allowed: 201 YPG, 57th Total yards allowed: 302.3 YPG, T-23 First downs allowed: 47, T-34th Tackles for loss: 20, 45th Sacks: 9, 23rd Redzone conversion percentage allowed: 40%, 2nd Third down conversion percentage allowed: 24.5%, 11th Fourth down conversion percentage allowed: 33%, 34th Turnovers forced: 6

A&M's scheme

The Aggies are going to want to keep the ball away from Alabama's explosive offense, so that means they're going to want to run first. That's going to mean a lot of two tight end sets and the use of Cullen Gillaspia at fullback. That's also going to require the offensive line to get a push, something they failed to do against Clemson. A lot of pressure, literally and figuratively, will be on Kellen Mond. He's going to have to continue to be effective and not make mistakes. Alabama's secondary is extremely talented but a little inexperienced -- a lot like Clemson's -- so there may be opportunities to make some plays down the field if he has time. In order to get time, the Aggies are going to do a lot of different things. First, Mond is going to have to prove that he's willing to run. That could force Alabama to be a little more cautious in their approach. A&M is also going to have to use mis-direction (reverses, jet sweeps) to get Alabama going the wrong way. They're also going to have to roll the pocket to buy Mond time. The Aggies have moved the ball on everyone. If Mond plays as he has to date, the Aggies will continue to do so -- if the offensive line gives him some time.

Alabama's scheme

We all know Alabama's system by now: 3 down linemen, a linebacker that acts as a fourth defensive lineman and a safety unit that roams all over the field. Thankfully for A&M, Minkah Fitzpatrick is gone and can cause no further nightmares (Alabama thinks the same about Christian Kirk). As usual, the Tide has big, talented defensive ends, led by Buggs, who has been a consistent problem for opponents so far this year. They've also used Dylan Moses and Christian Miller as their attacking linebackers, operating close to the line. They'll blitz them both on running and passing downs. Teams have had some success running the ball against the Tide, but the speedy Williams has done a great job stopping the interior run. The secondary is young, but has fantastic talent. That includes Deionte Thompson, an A&M target and 5-star from Orange several years ago. He's taken over from Fitzpatrick as the best player in the secondary and may be on his way to being a first rounder himself. Carter is the STAR, which Fitzpatrick played, and will also be found all over the field. The Tide will keep trying what they've done for years: use their front three to hold things up, let their linebackers attack the line of scrimmage and play their safeties all over the place. It's up to A&M to find ways to win against Alabama's front seven and keep the safeties wondering what's coming next.

Key matchups