Aggie offense looks to stay hot in Tuscaloosa
AggieYell.com continues its look at the game between No. 22 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) and No. 1 Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) with a look at the Aggie offense against the Crimson Tide defense.
A&M likely starters
QB: 17 Kellen Mond (6-2, 210, So-1L)
RB: 5 Trayveon Williams (5-9, 200, Jr-2L)
FB: 12 Cullen Gillaspia (6-2, 235, Sr-2L)
TE: 81 Jace Sternberger (6-4, 250, Jr-TR)
WR: 2 Jhamon Ausbon (6-2, 220, So-1L)
WR: 1 Quartney Davis (6-2, 200, So-1L)
LT: 65 Dan Moore Jr. (6-5, 317, So-1L)
LG: 73 Jared Hocker (6-5, 318, So-1L)
C: 64 Erik McCoy (6-4, 315, Jr-2L)
RG: 78 Keaton Sutherland (6-5, 315, Sr-3L)
RT: 54 Carson Green (6-6, 300, So-1L)
Alabama likely starters
DE: 49 Isaiah Buggs (6-5, 286, Sr.)
NT: 92 Quinnen Williams (6-4, 295, RS-So.)
DE: 99 Raekwon Davis (6-7, 316, Jr.)
SAM: 47 Christian Miller (6-4, 244, RS-Sr.)
MIKE: 30 Mack Wilson (6-2, 239, Jr.)
WILL: 32 Dylan Moses (6-3, 233, So.)
JACK: 33 Anfernee Jennings (6-3, 266, RS-Jr.)
CB: 7 Trevon Diggs (6-2 ,199, Jr.)
SS: 15 Xavier McKinney (6-1, 198, So.)
FS: 14 Deionte Thompson (6-2 196 RS-Jr.)
STAR: 5 Shyheim Carter (6-0, 195, Jr.)
CB: 4 Saivion Smith (6-1, 200, Jr.)
A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Williams, 59 carries for 399 yards and 4 TD
Passing: Mond, 56-89, 824 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT
Receiving: Ausbon, 13 catches for 201 yards
Touchdowns: Williams, 4
Alabama statistical leaders
Tackles: Thompson, 15
Tackles for loss: Williams, 4
Sacks: Miller, 2.5
Passes broken up: Diggs, 4
Interceptions: Thompson, 2
Forced fumbles: McKinney, 1
Fumble recoveries: Joshua McMillion, 1
A&M by the numbers
Scoring offense: 44.3, 21st
Rushing offense: 285 YPG, 9th
Passing offense: 311.3 YPG, 24th
Total offense: 596.3 YPG, 6th
First downs: 97, 2nd
3rd down conversions: 55.3%, 12th
Red zone conversions: 88.2%, 62nd
Time of possession: 36:36, 6th
Turnovers: 3, 35th
Alabama by the numbers
Points allowed: 9.3 PPG, 8th
Rushing yards allowed: 101.3 YPG, 24th
Passing yards allowed: 201 YPG, 57th
Total yards allowed: 302.3 YPG, T-23
First downs allowed: 47, T-34th
Tackles for loss: 20, 45th
Sacks: 9, 23rd
Redzone conversion percentage allowed: 40%, 2nd
Third down conversion percentage allowed: 24.5%, 11th
Fourth down conversion percentage allowed: 33%, 34th
Turnovers forced: 6
A&M's scheme
The Aggies are going to want to keep the ball away from Alabama's explosive offense, so that means they're going to want to run first. That's going to mean a lot of two tight end sets and the use of Cullen Gillaspia at fullback. That's also going to require the offensive line to get a push, something they failed to do against Clemson.
A lot of pressure, literally and figuratively, will be on Kellen Mond. He's going to have to continue to be effective and not make mistakes. Alabama's secondary is extremely talented but a little inexperienced -- a lot like Clemson's -- so there may be opportunities to make some plays down the field if he has time.
In order to get time, the Aggies are going to do a lot of different things. First, Mond is going to have to prove that he's willing to run. That could force Alabama to be a little more cautious in their approach. A&M is also going to have to use mis-direction (reverses, jet sweeps) to get Alabama going the wrong way. They're also going to have to roll the pocket to buy Mond time.
The Aggies have moved the ball on everyone. If Mond plays as he has to date, the Aggies will continue to do so -- if the offensive line gives him some time.
Alabama's scheme
We all know Alabama's system by now: 3 down linemen, a linebacker that acts as a fourth defensive lineman and a safety unit that roams all over the field. Thankfully for A&M, Minkah Fitzpatrick is gone and can cause no further nightmares (Alabama thinks the same about Christian Kirk).
As usual, the Tide has big, talented defensive ends, led by Buggs, who has been a consistent problem for opponents so far this year. They've also used Dylan Moses and Christian Miller as their attacking linebackers, operating close to the line. They'll blitz them both on running and passing downs. Teams have had some success running the ball against the Tide, but the speedy Williams has done a great job stopping the interior run.
The secondary is young, but has fantastic talent. That includes Deionte Thompson, an A&M target and 5-star from Orange several years ago. He's taken over from Fitzpatrick as the best player in the secondary and may be on his way to being a first rounder himself. Carter is the STAR, which Fitzpatrick played, and will also be found all over the field.
The Tide will keep trying what they've done for years: use their front three to hold things up, let their linebackers attack the line of scrimmage and play their safeties all over the place. It's up to A&M to find ways to win against Alabama's front seven and keep the safeties wondering what's coming next.
Key matchups
DE Isaiah Buggs vs. LT Dan Moore: Buggs is on his way to becoming the next first round DE for the Tide; Moore is coming off of two games that can be politely called a nightmare. The Aggies are going to have to give Moore help from the start (say hello to TE Trevor Wood), but he's going to have to handle business at a much higher level than he has in recent weeks in order for A&M to have a shot.
WR Jhamon Ausbon vs. CB Trevon Diggs: Diggs is making his fifth career start; Ausbon is A&M's best receiver. If the Aggie offense is going to move the football, Ausbon is going to have to have the biggest game he has this season. Ausbon has the size advantage on Diggs and needs to use it.
C Erik McCoy vs. DT Quinnen Williams: McCoy is coming off a knee strain suffered last weekend, and Williams relies on his speed as much as his strength to win his matchups. McCoy is going have to take Williams 1-on-1 at least on occasion and win the battle if the Aggies are to control the line of scrimmage.
TE Jace Sternberger vs. S Deionte Thompson: At some point, the Aggies are going to turn Sternberger loose in the middle of the field as they have in every game so far. Thompson is an elite safety and will have to get him at times. Sternberger will have to make sure he stays open to help Mond and keep the ball moving.