The first thing would be whether Diggs is full go after tearing his ACL at midseason last year. He'll start when he's 100%; it's just a matter of how far along he is in his recovery.

Outside of that, look for improvement. A&M returns four sophomores, all of whom played a lot last year and struggled at times. Their talent is undeniable, it's a matter of them being physically ready for the grind of a long season and taking advantage of lessons learned in 2022.

Turner could play both end and tackle and will likely play both. The Aggies could use his size to slow down the run. Overton and Stewart could be stars due to their combination of size and speed, while A&M needs White and Sylla to get after the quarterback.

The sky really is the limit for this bunch; it's just a matter of seeing how far they've climbed in a couple of months.