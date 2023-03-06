Aggie spring football preview: DE
AggieYell.com's series on Texas A&M's 2023 spring practice continues with a look at the defensive ends.
Returning players
Senior Fadil Diggs; 28 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 forced fumbles in 8 games (all starts) in 2022
Junior Shemar Turner; 32 tackles, 4.5 TFL, .5 sacks in 11 games
Sophomore LT Overton; 31 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack in 11 games
Sophomore Shemar Stewart; 23 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery in 12 games; Freshman All-SEC
Sophomore Enai White; 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack in 7 games
Sophomore Malick Sylla; 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack in 12 games
Departures
Sophomore Anthony Lucas (transferred to USC)
Redshirt sophomore Elijah Jeudy (transferred to Nebraska)
Redshirt sophomore Tunmise Adeleye (transferred to Michigan State)
What to watch for
The first thing would be whether Diggs is full go after tearing his ACL at midseason last year. He'll start when he's 100%; it's just a matter of how far along he is in his recovery.
Outside of that, look for improvement. A&M returns four sophomores, all of whom played a lot last year and struggled at times. Their talent is undeniable, it's a matter of them being physically ready for the grind of a long season and taking advantage of lessons learned in 2022.
Turner could play both end and tackle and will likely play both. The Aggies could use his size to slow down the run. Overton and Stewart could be stars due to their combination of size and speed, while A&M needs White and Sylla to get after the quarterback.
The sky really is the limit for this bunch; it's just a matter of seeing how far they've climbed in a couple of months.
Will anything be decided in the spring?
Outside of Diggs starting, no, probably not. There's going to be a lot of competition for the other starting job, but everyone is going to play a lot if the Aggies continue to rotate frequently. The spring will be more of an evaluation of where things stand now, unless someone has just absolutely blows everyone else away with his performance.