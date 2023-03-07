Aggie spring football preview: DT
AggieYell.com's series on Texas A&M's 2023 spring practice continues with a look at the defensive tackles.
Returning players
Senior McKinnley Jackson; 37 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 1 blocked kick in 8 games in 2022
Senior Isaiah Raikes; 17 tackles, 1.5 TFL, .5 sacks in 12 games
Sophomore Walter Nolen; 29 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery in 10 games
Redshirt sophomore Albert Regis; 16 tackles, 2.5 TFL in 11 games
Redshirt freshman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy; played in 1 game
(Junior Shemar Turner, who was included with the defensive ends, will also play defensive tackle)
Departures
Redshirt senior Adarious Jones (transferred to Memphis)
Redshirt sophomore Marcus Burris (transferred to Indiana)
New arrivals
What to watch for
How Nolen and Dindy perform. Nolen, the nation's top defensive player in the 2022 class, played well when teamed with Jackson but didn't wreck shop. A&M knew Dindy wouldn't be ready to go early last season due to an injury suffered in the Under Armour All-American Game, but were very cautious with him and held him out nearly the entire season. Now, he gets a chance to show what he can do. Expectations are high, and if Dindy meets them, the Aggies will be in great shape in the middle.
Will anything be decided in the spring?
The starters -- Jackson and Nolen -- are decided already. The big competition will be to see whether the veterans, Raikes and Regis, can hold off Dindy for playing time.