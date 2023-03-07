News More News
Aggie spring football preview: DT

AggieYell.com's series on Texas A&M's 2023 spring practice continues with a look at the defensive tackles.

McKinnley Jackson was a monster when healthy in 2022.
Returning players

Senior McKinnley Jackson; 37 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 1 blocked kick in 8 games in 2022

Senior Isaiah Raikes; 17 tackles, 1.5 TFL, .5 sacks in 12 games

Sophomore Walter Nolen; 29 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery in 10 games

Redshirt sophomore Albert Regis; 16 tackles, 2.5 TFL in 11 games

Redshirt freshman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy; played in 1 game

(Junior Shemar Turner, who was included with the defensive ends, will also play defensive tackle)

Departures

Redshirt senior Adarious Jones (transferred to Memphis)

Redshirt sophomore Marcus Burris (transferred to Indiana)



New arrivals

What to watch for

How Nolen and Dindy perform. Nolen, the nation's top defensive player in the 2022 class, played well when teamed with Jackson but didn't wreck shop. A&M knew Dindy wouldn't be ready to go early last season due to an injury suffered in the Under Armour All-American Game, but were very cautious with him and held him out nearly the entire season. Now, he gets a chance to show what he can do. Expectations are high, and if Dindy meets them, the Aggies will be in great shape in the middle.

Will anything be decided in the spring?

The starters -- Jackson and Nolen -- are decided already. The big competition will be to see whether the veterans, Raikes and Regis, can hold off Dindy for playing time.

Other position previews

Defensive ends

Guards/centers

Offensive tackles

Wide receivers

Tight ends

Running backs

