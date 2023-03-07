How Nolen and Dindy perform. Nolen, the nation's top defensive player in the 2022 class, played well when teamed with Jackson but didn't wreck shop. A&M knew Dindy wouldn't be ready to go early last season due to an injury suffered in the Under Armour All-American Game, but were very cautious with him and held him out nearly the entire season. Now, he gets a chance to show what he can do. Expectations are high, and if Dindy meets them, the Aggies will be in great shape in the middle.