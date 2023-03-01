If Zuhn is limited in camp (which is likely, due to offseason surgery), it will mean a lot of snaps for players who need them. Crownover was the primary backup left tackle last year, but it was his first season at the position and he struggled mightily. Erb was thrust into the backup right tackle role later in the season and this is a good opportunity to evaluate what he's capable of doing. The new additions, Thomasson and Bisontis, also need to be looked at to see if their future is at tackle or guard.

Fatheree is entrenched as a starter, but spring could be important to him just to get into a good place after a frustrating sophomore season that saw him lead the team in penalties.

This spring may be a rough and ragged show for the tackles in the spring, but it's important that it be that way. The coaching staff needs to get a clear sense of what they have behind Zuhn and Fatheree and whether they need to crash the portal immediately when it reopens in May -- if not before (remember, teams can sign players already in the portal at any time).