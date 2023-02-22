For starters, the use of the tight ends under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. It seems very likely that he wouldn't be at A&M if he didn't intend to use them in the passing game, and he has plenty of options.

Wright, the veteran of the group, has become a team leader. He fought through a torn MCL to have his best season to date, and then pleasantly surprised observers by deciding to return for a sixth season. He slots back in as the primary blocking tight end, but showed last year has the ability to catch the ball as well.

Green seems poised to become the next bigtime Aggie tight end, following in the footsteps of Jace Sternberger and fellow Dickinson alum Jalen Wydermyer. He had 22 catches last year, but should get a lot of balls thrown his way this season.

Johnson is one of the more interesting players to watch this spring. After dealing with injuries most of last year, he started to play more late in the season. He's largely been overlooked, as people have forgotten that he held the top spot in the Rivals rankings for tight ends for much of the 2022 cycle before Green took it from him at the end. He's big at 6-foot-5 and had 45 catches for 745 yards during his senior year of high school. He could be another receiving tight end or even split out as a receiver. But will he get the opportunity and take advantage of it?

Garza played in all 12 games last year on special teams, and that could be his role again this year. But he has good size (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) and could be an asset in the blocking game.

Ohrstrom is a fascinating case. The native of Sweden has more athletic ability than any other tight end, but he's still learning the game. When things click for him, he could be dynamic.

Platt was a last-second addition to the class, but a welcome one. One of the better receiving tight ends in the nation in the 2023 class, he may have to wait a while but he and Ohrstrom could be the next wave of quality Aggie tight ends.