AggieYell - Aggies add 4-star CB

Harmon will join Brian George, Jaylon Jones and Josh Moten at corner for A&M next season, but cornerback remains a critical need. The Aggies remain in contention for multiple corner targets and will likely take at least one, and likely two, more players in the 2021 class.

Texas ended up being A&M's major competition for Harmon, but his offer list is extremely impressive. He holds offers from Oregon, Notre Dame, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, USC and Virginia Tech, just to name a few.

The Aggies only have three scholarship cornerbacks scheduled to return in 2021, making it one of the most pressing needs for the upcoming recruiting class. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Harmon was one of A&M's first targets for the class and the interest has been mutual for quite some time.

He's also the first cornerback, which may be the most important thing of all.

The Aggies added their second Guyer product to their 2021 class Thursday when cornerback Deuce Harmon committed. He joins his teammate, quarterback Eli Stowers, on A&M's commit list. Harmon is the ninth player, fifth Texan and fifth 4-star to commit to the Aggies.

Harmon is either 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10 depending on who you ask, which is not the normal size for a corner recruited by Mike Elko. So immediately, I suspected he had a quality skill set.

And boy, does he.

Harmon is an outstanding cover corner -- one of the best I've seen since I got into this deal a decade ago. He gets in the hip pocket of the guy he's covering and that's it. He's there and not leaving, unless it's to make a break on the ball. His anticipation is outstanding.

Harmon really can do about everything you want a corner to do. His break on the ball is off the charts good, and once he gets moving he's a blur. He runs track for Guyer and his personal best in the 100 meters is 10.83 seconds, which isn't bad at all. You can see that high-end speed when he turns and runs with wideouts -- sometimes, it seems like he has to slow down to avoid running past them.

His anticipation when the ball is in the air is excellent. He finds the ball and gets in the right position to make a play or pick it off. Harmon has both quickness and speed, as he runs down the field but can also cut in front of a receiver to deflect a pass. He knows what he needs to do to defend a receiver and doesn't get overly greedy in trying for interceptions when batting the ball away is the smarter move.

I also like his toughness. Harmon typically plays off the receiver, but can also jam at the line. And if he sniffs out a screen, look out. He'll be past the blocker before he (the blocker) reacts and will rock the receiver.

I really don't see anything here I don't like a lot. If Harmon was a little taller, he'd probably be a 5-star. As it is, he has an excellent skill set and has clearly been well-coached. TJ Rushing will have a lot to work with right off the bat, which is good -- the Aggies will likely need him on the field in 2021.