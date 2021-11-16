Aggies add 4-star RB to 2022 class

Texas A&M has its running back for the 2022 recruiting class.

Baton Rouge (La.) Istrouma 4-star Le'Veon Moss committed to the Aggies Tuesday, giving them 18 players in the 2022 class. His commitment strikes a blow to two SEC West rivals, as he was originally committed to Alabama and many observers expected him to end up at hometown LSU. The Aggies started their pursuit of Moss before he de-committed from the Tide in early August, as he made an official visit in June and returned for the team's summer pool party. Once he de-committed from Alabama, A&M's pursuit kicked into a higher gear while LSU scuffled both on and off the field. The 6-foot, 205-pound Moss is the sixth-ranked running back in the nation according to Rivals.com. He is the first A&M commit from Louisiana for this cycle. He's the 14th 4- or 5-star prospect to join the 18-member class as the Aggies make a run at the number one recruiting class for 2022.

Analysis of A&M's newest commit

There's only one Isaiah Spiller, but Moss is similar in a lot of ways. He's a big, physical back who likes to get going north and south, but has impressive agility and better speed than most realize. The thing that I like the most about Moss is his lower body strength. He'll get into a pile and just keep his legs moving, either coming out the other side or forcing a lot of defenders to combine to bring him down. He's relentless. He likes to dish out punishment instead of take it. He reads his blocks well, and when he finds a hole, he hits it quickly. If he's in the open field, he has the ability to juke defenders or, if he wants, run right over them. He's got speed, to be sure: he runs the 100 meters and was clocked in the 4.6-second range in the 40-yard dash at The Opening. He'll get faster, and probably bigger, at the next level. I can see Moss playing at about 215 pounds and, like Spiller, being a punishing back used to batter SEC defenses. He and LJ Johnson will likely assume that role moving forward. His presence likely means the departure of Deondre Jackson or Darvon Hubbard -- or both -- as carries will be tough to come back. The rotation in 2022 will likely start with Devon Achane with Johnson and Amari Daniels following, but Moss has the talent to break into the rotation as well.

