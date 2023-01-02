Aggies add 4-star WR to 2023 haul
Georgia will be playing for the national championship next week, but Texas A&M has just snatched one of the key pieces of their 2023 recruiting class.
Milton (Fla.) 4-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell, who became a key target for the Aggies as the 2023 recruiting process wound down, announced Monday that he had flipped his commitment from the Bulldogs to A&M. Cottrell had been committed to Georgia for more than 13 months before today's move, which concluded with Cottrell signing with the Aggies.
Even though he seemed firm in his commitment to the Bulldogs, Cottrell quietly made several trips to Aggieland last summer and fall. When the early signing period arrived, Cottrell didn't sign, leading many observers to believe Miami or Florida had gotten in his ear and were likely to switch him.
While they were right about a flip, they were wrong about the location. A&M, which had largely been considered the runner-up for Cottrell when he initially committed, had put on the full-court press over the past several weeks and lured him with the offer of immediate playing time. That was enough for him to flip his commitment and become the second receiver in the 2023 class, along with fellow 4-star Micah Tease.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Cottrell caught 46 passes for 651 yards and 9 touchdowns in his senior season. He is the 19th commitment for the 2023 class and pushes A&M up to 12th nationally in the Rivals.com recruiting rankings.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Even if Ainias Smith returns to Aggieland, A&M was is in serious need of talent at wide receiver. And Smith can't help them when it comes to size at the position, another area where they are sorely lacking.
Enter Cottrell, who provides a boost both categories immediately.
He reminds me of Keyshawn Johnson, a guy who has not only size, but an outstanding build. He's got broad shoulders, big legs and looks like he doesn't mind taking a hit. He sure seems like he wouldn't mind giving one out.
Cottrell played at a high level in Florida high school football and was just a physical mismatch for the vast majority of opponents he faced. He's also a little bit older, having already turned 19. That may make him better prepared to contribute immediately at the collegiate level.
He exhibits good hands, grabs the ball instead of letting it get in on him and then gets up to speed quickly. He's not a huge burner, but he runs an 11.1 100-meter dash, so he's not slow either.
This is a major league get for the Aggies, who needed someone like Cottrell. It shouldn't take him long to find the field and he could see a lot of passes early as opponents concentrate on Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad and, hopefully, Smith.