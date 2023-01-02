Milton (Fla.) 4-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell, who became a key target for the Aggies as the 2023 recruiting process wound down, announced Monday that he had flipped his commitment from the Bulldogs to A&M. Cottrell had been committed to Georgia for more than 13 months before today's move, which concluded with Cottrell signing with the Aggies.

Even though he seemed firm in his commitment to the Bulldogs, Cottrell quietly made several trips to Aggieland last summer and fall. When the early signing period arrived, Cottrell didn't sign, leading many observers to believe Miami or Florida had gotten in his ear and were likely to switch him.

While they were right about a flip, they were wrong about the location. A&M, which had largely been considered the runner-up for Cottrell when he initially committed, had put on the full-court press over the past several weeks and lured him with the offer of immediate playing time. That was enough for him to flip his commitment and become the second receiver in the 2023 class, along with fellow 4-star Micah Tease.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Cottrell caught 46 passes for 651 yards and 9 touchdowns in his senior season. He is the 19th commitment for the 2023 class and pushes A&M up to 12th nationally in the Rivals.com recruiting rankings.



