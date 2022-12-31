Freshman Sam McCall, a 6.0 4-star in the 2022 class, committed to the Aggies Saturday afternoon. He's the second defensive back to join the Aggies through the transfer portal, joining former North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes.

Even though McCall was listed as a safety in the 2022 recruiting class, FSU used him as a corner. That will likely be his role at A&M, as the Aggies continue to revamp their cornerback group. With the addition of McCall, A&M now has Grimes, Deuce Harmon, Tyreek Chappell, Bobby Taylor and freshmen Bravion Rogers and Jayvon Thomas to handle the position.

McCall played in 8 games for the Seminoles in his freshman season, racking up 5 tackles, breaking up a pass and forcing a fumble. He served as a backup cornerback and a kick returner for Florida State this season before entering the transfer portal in November.

McCall played opposite unsigned 2023 5-star Cormani McClain at Lakeland, so it must have been fun trying to throw on those guys.

While McCall was listed as a safety by Rivals.com and other recruiting services, he played corner in high school. That's where he wants to play and that's where A&M needs him.

He has good height for a corner, so I can see why teams saw him as a safety prospect, But he can turn and run with just about anyone, and was clocked running the 100-meter dash in 11.1 seconds. He also likes to be physical at the line, playing up on opponents in man coverage and jamming them at the line.

McCall has excellent anticipation and finds the ball well in flight, a skill honed well from his time at wide receiver. He's extremely aggressive as a corner, and he likes to try to bait quarterbacks into making throws that he can pounce on.

The Aggies need skill and experience at corner and that's where McCall will likely start out. I think that his physical nature and aggressiveness are suited well for the nickel role, and he can always move to safety if he continues to grow. He could be an asset on special teams as well, as the Aggies look for a new punt returner.

A&M needed to strengthen their secondary and McCall will definitely help them there. He should be, at worst, a two-deep guy in 2023 and we may well see a lot of him on the field right off the bat.