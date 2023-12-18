Aggies add another transfer
Texas A&M continues to restock its roster through the transfer portal, adding one of the top defensive backs available to start the new week.
Former Central Michigan safety Trey Jones, who had quickly become one of the hottest players in the portal, picked the Aggies over the likes of Georgia, LSU and Tennessee, among others. He made visits to Baton Rouge and Athens, but a weekend trip to Aggieland appears to have swayed him.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Jones is coming off a season where he had 66 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble. He was even more productive in 2022, when he racked up 85 tackles, 6.5 TFL and picked off a pair of passes.
Safety has been a position of concern for A&M, with the departure of Demani Richardson to the NFL and Jardin Gilbert to LSU. Jones should slot in to the starting lineup with Jacoby Mathews and Bryce Anderson.
Analysis
Jones looks like he could be the replacement for Demani Richardson, due to his size and style of play. He could also be a nickel, certainly in running situations, because he hits like a linebacker.
Jones brings versatility, because he can certainly cover, but his forte looks to be coming downhill. I'd hesitate to call him a box safety, but Mike Elko used Richardson in that fashion quite a bit, so it could also apply here.
Jones has a really good initial burst and and pursues well. He plays aggressively and looks like he enjoys contact. He'll definitely come after you. The Chippewas used him frequently as a blitzer, too, so he could be kind of the attacking nickel Antonio Johnson was when Elko was at A&M previously.
Whether he's the nickel or the strong safety, Jones is coming to A&M to start and he should. He brings size, aggression and, most importantly, experience. He'll give the Aggies a year to develop Jordan Pride and Myles Davis without having to thrown them right into the fire in 2024.