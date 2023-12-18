Former Central Michigan safety Trey Jones, who had quickly become one of the hottest players in the portal, picked the Aggies over the likes of Georgia, LSU and Tennessee, among others. He made visits to Baton Rouge and Athens, but a weekend trip to Aggieland appears to have swayed him.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Jones is coming off a season where he had 66 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble. He was even more productive in 2022, when he racked up 85 tackles, 6.5 TFL and picked off a pair of passes.

Safety has been a position of concern for A&M, with the departure of Demani Richardson to the NFL and Jardin Gilbert to LSU. Jones should slot in to the starting lineup with Jacoby Mathews and Bryce Anderson.

