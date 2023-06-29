Miller, one of A&M's top wide receiver targets for some time, chose the Aggies after a late surge by USC, who had the Silsbee standout at the top of their list as well.

Miller caught 59 passes for 1,401 yards and a breath-taking 21 touchdowns last year. He also added another 3 scores on the ground as he averaged more than 9 yards a carry on 40 attempts.

The 4-star had been leaning A&M's way for a long time, but that changed quickly after an official visit to USC June 16-18. Suddenly, it seemed like A&M's advantage had been wiped out -- but the Aggie staff got him and his family to visit again in the middle of last week and were able to close the deal.

While Lincoln Riley and company came on strong with the pitch of California and the ability of USC alumni to provide ample NIL opportunities, the long relationship Miller had with the Aggie staff helped A&M eventually win out.

The 12th-ranked receiver in the country and the number 55 player over all, Miller also had offers from LSU, Miami, Texas, Georgia, Florida and many others. Miami and Duke received official visits, while LSU pitched the idea of Miller playing football and basketball for the Tigers.

Miller is A&M's 13th commitment and their sixth in the span of a week. He is the ninth 4-star and the fifth Texan to join the class. He is the second wideout, joining longtime commit and fellow 4-star Debron Gatling.