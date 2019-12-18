Aggies add elite LB in Doyle
AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period continues with a profile of linebacker Antonio Doyle.
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 221 pounds
Chose A&M over: Missouri and Illinois
Awards/Recognition: Army All-American
Why he chose A&M: “"I always wanted to help coach Fisher win a title as a kid growing up ," he said. "Texas A&M's a big stage with great players he’s bringing in, a chance to play early and make a difference."
2020 projection: Should compete with Andre White for playing time behind Anthony Hines III at outside linebacker.
Film study
Talk about film that jumps out at you. Doyle is explosive, to put it mildly. He has a great burst with his first step and shoots straight into the backfield before anyone has a chance to do anything. Aggression is what you want to see first and foremost from a linebacker and he has it in spades.