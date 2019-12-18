News More News
Aggies add elite LB in Doyle

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period continues with a profile of linebacker Antonio Doyle.

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 221 pounds

Chose A&M over: Missouri and Illinois

Awards/Recognition: Army All-American

Why he chose A&M: “"I always wanted to help coach Fisher win a title as a kid growing up ," he said. "Texas A&M's a big stage with great players he’s bringing in, a chance to play early and make a difference."

2020 projection: Should compete with Andre White for playing time behind Anthony Hines III at outside linebacker.


Film study


Talk about film that jumps out at you. Doyle is explosive, to put it mildly. He has a great burst with his first step and shoots straight into the backfield before anyone has a chance to do anything. Aggression is what you want to see first and foremost from a linebacker and he has it in spades.


