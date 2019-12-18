Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 221 pounds

Chose A&M over: Missouri and Illinois

Awards/Recognition: Army All-American

Why he chose A&M: “"I always wanted to help coach Fisher win a title as a kid growing up ," he said. "Texas A&M's a big stage with great players he’s bringing in, a chance to play early and make a difference."

2020 projection: Should compete with Andre White for playing time behind Anthony Hines III at outside linebacker.



