Aggies add elite offensive lineman to 2023 class

Bisontis is the second offensive lineman to join the 2023 class, along with 4-star Colton Thomasson. He is the first non-Texan to join the A&M commitment list and the fourth 4-star in the group.

Bisontis had been one of A&M's top targets in the class, and the relationship he developed with fellow northeasterner Steve Addazio helped put the Aggies over the top. The new offensive line coach quickly built a rapport with Bisontis that other programs couldn't match.

Bisontis, from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J., picked the Aggies over the likes of Michigan State, LSU and in-state Rutgers. A&M had felt confident about their position with Bisontis for some time, but he decided to make it official Sunday afternoon.

Rivals may have Bisontis rated as a guard, but I think he's a tackle and it seems like A&M does as well. And if you like someone who plays with a violent disposition, he's your guy.

The first thing that strikes me with Bisontis is how he's already nearly 300 pounds, but looks almost...slender. He's got some more weight that he can put on. But that gets lost as soon as you see him start pounding people into the turf. Repeatedly.

There's not much doubt that Bisontis likes to finish his blocks and tries to physically intimidate opponents. He'll drive them well off the line, sometimes 10 yards off the line, then push them to the turf and fall on them.

But there's more here than just mean disposition. His arms are extremely long, which gives him an advantage right off the bat. He can direct the action, because he's got his hands on the defensive linemen first. He's got the leverage.

Bisontis also has impressive speed. You can see a couple of highlights where he gets out to lead on screen passes or gets to the second level to take out a linebacker. His burst out of his stance is also very impressive.

Like nearly every high school offensive linemen, he's got some things to work on at the next level -- primarily staying low so he can win the leverage battle against players who are as strong as he is. But the necessary tools, and the mindset, are already there.