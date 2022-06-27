Aggies add first LB to 2023 class

Sanford took his official visit to College Station this weekend and committed to the A&M coaching staff in the process. He is the sixth commit for the 2023 class, and also the sixth from Texas.

Sanford's stock skyrocketed, however, during the June camp circuit, as he picked up offers from A&M, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and LSU in rapid succession. In spite of the surge of interest from around the region, his first major offer was the only one he ended up needing.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker showed his complete skill set in 2021, as he racked up 91 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. He also forced a fumble, recovered two more and picked off a pass. That was enough to get the interest of teams like FSU, Duke and UTSA, all of whom offered this spring.

If you like fast, athletic linebackers in the mold of Edgerrin Cooper, you'll be a big fan of this pickup. Sanford oozes athletic ability and it shows on tape.

First, check out how he was (successfully) used last year. He was a stand up edge rusher, a normal outside linebacker, a defensive end and, essentially, a nickel depending on the situation. He handled all of them.

He definitely gets your attention as a pass rusher. If someone doesn't get out there and seriously try to re-direct him, he's going to take a straight shot to the quarterback and get there fast. But he's more than just a straight-line rusher; he shows off some nice footwork and good inside moves that confound linemen.

The coverage ability is something A&M craves and he does it extremely well. He's got the ability to frustrate defenses by dropping into coverage one play and blitzing the next. And he's an asset in both.

What will set him apart, though, is his speed. Sanford can go sideline to sideline and track someone down (check out the 1:25 mark). That's SEC speed and that's why Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss came after him with a vengeance the past month. I'm not really concerned about a 3-star designation because this is not 3-star tape. Sanford is a player who can be an asset at the highest college level.