The 6-foot-4, 242-pound tight end is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He has spent his entire collegiate career with the Pirates until deciding to transfer six days ago. The Aggies quickly had him in for a visit over the weekend, and he announced his commitment quickly thereafter.

For his career, Calhoun has caught 63 passes for 594 yards and 6 touchdowns. His best season was in 2022, when he caught 25 passes for 202 yards and a pair of scores.

In 2023, Calhoun caught 15 passes for 119 yards (7.9 yards per catch) and added two more scores. He started 33 of the 40 games he appeared in at East Carolina.

Calhoun joins a loaded tight end room which includes two other transfers, Tre Watson (Fresno State) and Garrett Miller (Purdue). The Aggies also have redshirt sophomores Donovan Green and Theo Ohrstrom returning, along with redshirt freshman Jalen Platt. Freshman Eric Karner is scheduled to join the team in the summer.