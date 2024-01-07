This transfer commitment story and analysis is brought to you Branch & Dhillon, P.C.!
Advertisement
Former Kansas guard Armaj Reed-Adams is coming back to Texas, as he has committed to Texas A&M.
Reed-Adams, a De Soto product, started all 12 games for Kansas this year. The Jayhawks were one of the better offensive line units in college football, giving up just 15 sacks on the season while having the nation's eighth-ranked rushing attack.
When Reed-Adams went into the portal, he had plenty of major suitors but quickly cut his list down to three: A&M, Tennessee and Ohio State. A trip to College Station and the lure of returning home to Texas were enough for him to give A&M his commitment over the weekend.
What it means for the Aggies
A&M has been looking for depth along the offensive line, and they've certainly got it now at guard. There should be heavy competition at both positions, with Kam Dewberry, Mark Nabou, Chase Bisontis, TJ Shanahan and now Reed-Adams all fighting for snaps. Coach Mike Elko and his staff have been unafraid to bring in players who started elsewhere to challenge established starters at A&M, and they've done it again here. The guard group is stronger as a result.