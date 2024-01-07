Reed-Adams, a De Soto product, started all 12 games for Kansas this year. The Jayhawks were one of the better offensive line units in college football, giving up just 15 sacks on the season while having the nation's eighth-ranked rushing attack.

When Reed-Adams went into the portal, he had plenty of major suitors but quickly cut his list down to three: A&M, Tennessee and Ohio State. A trip to College Station and the lure of returning home to Texas were enough for him to give A&M his commitment over the weekend.