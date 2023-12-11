Harvey, one of the first wave of players in the transfer portal to visit A&M since Mike Elko took over, committed Sunday but made the formal announcement Monday afternoon. He joins former Kansas State cornerback Will Lee as the first two additions of the Elko era.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Harvey's numbers for 2023 may not look great -- 29 catches, 391 yards (13.7 YPC) and 4 touchdowns -- but the Monarchs offense was incredibly bad this past season. ODU was 130th out of 133 teams in sacks allowed, 95th in passing offense and 98th in scoring offense. In other words, there weren't many positives. Harvey's play, though he missed three games due to injury, was one of them.

Old Dominion's passing offense was quite a bit better in 2022, and Harvey's stats were as well. He caught 30 passes for 558 yards (an impressive 18.6 YPC) and 4 scores during that season.

Harvey, who arrived on campus in 2019, is listed as a redshirt junior but has a Covid year to use. As a result, he could be at A&M for two seasons.