Aggies add former Old Dominion WR
Old Dominion's offense was terrible in 2023. The lone bright spot was wide receiver Javon Harvey, who is now committed to Texas A&M.
Harvey, one of the first wave of players in the transfer portal to visit A&M since Mike Elko took over, committed Sunday but made the formal announcement Monday afternoon. He joins former Kansas State cornerback Will Lee as the first two additions of the Elko era.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Harvey's numbers for 2023 may not look great -- 29 catches, 391 yards (13.7 YPC) and 4 touchdowns -- but the Monarchs offense was incredibly bad this past season. ODU was 130th out of 133 teams in sacks allowed, 95th in passing offense and 98th in scoring offense. In other words, there weren't many positives. Harvey's play, though he missed three games due to injury, was one of them.
Old Dominion's passing offense was quite a bit better in 2022, and Harvey's stats were as well. He caught 30 passes for 558 yards (an impressive 18.6 YPC) and 4 scores during that season.
Harvey, who arrived on campus in 2019, is listed as a redshirt junior but has a Covid year to use. As a result, he could be at A&M for two seasons.
What it means for the Aggies
Harvey has good, if not great, speed, but watching other highlights I can see he's a solid route runner with really good hands. He's a consistent receiver who kind of reminds me of Moose Muhammad. He finds ways to get open, which is not an easy thing to do at ODU the past couple of years, where the offensive line would be generously called a sieve.
It's pretty obvious that the Aggies need depth at receiver, even if Evan Stewart stays (which it looks like he will, at least today). With Raymond Cottrell and Jordan Anthony already in the portal, they've got to get bodies (again). Stewart, Muhammad, Noah Thomas, Micah Tease, Jahdae Walker and Harvey are a good start. But I highly doubt they're done going after transfers at wide receiver.