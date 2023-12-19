Aggies add former Purdue TE
Texas A&M picked up its sixth commitment from the transfer portal Tuesday, when Round Rock native and former Purdue tight end Garrett Miller announced he would be joining the Aggies for 2024.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Miller is coming off a career season with the Boilermakers, where he caught 30 passes for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns. It was a strong comeback for Miller, who missed all of 2022 with a knee injury suffered during fall camp.
Already regarded as a solid blocker, Miller proved his versatility in 2023 with big games against Big 10 foes Minnesota and Iowa. He caught 8 passes for 71 yards against the stingy Hawkeyes defense, and added 6 catches for 65 yards and a touchdown against the Golden Gophers.
Miller, who will have a single season left to play at A&M, should slot in quickly with returning players Donovan Green, Jaden Platt and Theo Ohrstrom.
What it means for the Aggies
The Aggies really needed an experienced tight end with size who can block. In other words, they needed a replacement for Max Wright. They got more than that in Miller, who has the ability to catch the ball and get down the field as well. There should be plenty of playing time for Miller and Donovan Green next year, as Collin Klein ran a lot of two-tight end sets at Kansas State. That reality, as well as a chance to play 90 miles from home, had to have appeal for Miller. Conversely, Miller's size and body of work with Purdue was certainly had an appeal for the Aggies. He should be as close to a plug and play addition as it gets.