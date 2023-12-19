The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Miller is coming off a career season with the Boilermakers, where he caught 30 passes for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns. It was a strong comeback for Miller, who missed all of 2022 with a knee injury suffered during fall camp.

Already regarded as a solid blocker, Miller proved his versatility in 2023 with big games against Big 10 foes Minnesota and Iowa. He caught 8 passes for 71 yards against the stingy Hawkeyes defense, and added 6 catches for 65 yards and a touchdown against the Golden Gophers.

Miller, who will have a single season left to play at A&M, should slot in quickly with returning players Donovan Green, Jaden Platt and Theo Ohrstrom.

