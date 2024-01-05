Aggies add former Troy WR to transfer haul
This transfer commitment story and analysis is brought to you by Branch & Dhillon, P.C.!
Critics of new former Troy wide receiver Jabre Barber can complain that he has not had a 1,000 yard receiving season, and they'd be right. In 2023, he only had 999.
Barber, now a commitment to Texas A&M, racked up those 999 yards on 75 catches, adding 5 touchdowns. Those 75 receptions, and his average of 13.3 yards per catch, were good enough for him to be a third team All-Sun Belt selection this year.
A native of Dothan, Ala., Barber didn't have to leave town to attend Troy. It looked he was on the verge of a breakout season in 2022, as he caught 25 passes for 351 yards (14 YPC) and a pair of scores before injuries limited him to just 6 games. The breakout did come this year, and the 5-foot-10, 175-pound redshirt junior decided to take advantage of it by entering the transfer portal.
One of the teams to offer was Mike Elko's Aggies, after Barber caught 10 passes for 107 yards against his former team, Duke, in the Birmingham Bowl (after Elko took the A&M job). A&M was a little late to offer, following South Carolina, Michigan State, Mississippi State and Kansas State as a suitor. But once A&M got involved, he quickly set up a trip for this weekend that followed with a commitment.
What this means for the Aggies
It means they've added more highly productive depth, and a player who bears a lot of similarities to one Ainias Smith. Barber is definitely a slot receiver, but has the versatility to return kickoffs and punts as well. He's got good speed, elusiveness and, clearly, has produced during his time at Troy.
Barber jumps right into the receiver rotation with Moose Muhammad, Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Micah Tease and new fellow arrival Cyrus Allen. He could be around for as many as two years, thanks to his Covid season, and provides extra time for the young receiver commits -- especially Ernest Campbell -- to develop.
The Aggies aren't done shopping at receiver, but you can make a very strong case for Barber being one of the guys A&M leans on a good bit in 2024. They needed a slot receiver with experience and they got one of the better ones today.