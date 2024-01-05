Barber, now a commitment to Texas A&M, racked up those 999 yards on 75 catches, adding 5 touchdowns. Those 75 receptions, and his average of 13.3 yards per catch, were good enough for him to be a third team All-Sun Belt selection this year.

A native of Dothan, Ala., Barber didn't have to leave town to attend Troy. It looked he was on the verge of a breakout season in 2022, as he caught 25 passes for 351 yards (14 YPC) and a pair of scores before injuries limited him to just 6 games. The breakout did come this year, and the 5-foot-10, 175-pound redshirt junior decided to take advantage of it by entering the transfer portal.

One of the teams to offer was Mike Elko's Aggies, after Barber caught 10 passes for 107 yards against his former team, Duke, in the Birmingham Bowl (after Elko took the A&M job). A&M was a little late to offer, following South Carolina, Michigan State, Mississippi State and Kansas State as a suitor. But once A&M got involved, he quickly set up a trip for this weekend that followed with a commitment.



