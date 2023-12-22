Over the past two seasons, the 6-foot-4, 217-pound Wright has racked up 101 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. More impressively, however, he has tallied 5 interceptions, 15 passes defensed and 2 forced fumbles.

Wright's work in the 10 games he played this season was well-regarded by ProFootballFocus, who gave him a season score of 73.8. His coverage score was even higher, coming out at 81.6.

Wright is will be a redshirt senior and will have a single season of eligibility remaining at A&M.