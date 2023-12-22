Aggies add former Vandy DB De'Rickey Wright
Texas A&M has picked up one of the SEC's best and most versatile defensive backs, former Vanderbilt safety De'Rickey Wright.
Over the past two seasons, the 6-foot-4, 217-pound Wright has racked up 101 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. More impressively, however, he has tallied 5 interceptions, 15 passes defensed and 2 forced fumbles.
Wright's work in the 10 games he played this season was well-regarded by ProFootballFocus, who gave him a season score of 73.8. His coverage score was even higher, coming out at 81.6.
Wright is will be a redshirt senior and will have a single season of eligibility remaining at A&M.
What this means for the Aggies
Wright is a unique player in that he has near-linebacker size but outstanding coverage skills. Fifteen passes defensed and 5 interceptions is no mean feat, and would have easily been the best on the Aggies over the past two seasons.
Wright should be able to do a lot of things in a Mike Elko defense. He obviously could be a strong safety, but he can also come down and play in the box as a glorified third linebacker. If they want to go big at nickel, he can do that too. He's got really good speed, obviously knows how to cover and takes really good pursuit angles.
A&M may be losing Demani Richardson and Jardin Gilbert has gone to LSU, but the Aggies are now loaded at safety. With Wright, Trey Jones, Jacoby Mathews, Jarred Kerr, Bryce Anderson and newcomers Myles Davis and Jordan Pride, they've got as much depth and talent at safety and nickel as they've had in a long time -- and maybe ever.