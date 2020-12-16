AggieYell - Aggies Add Four-Star WR Yulkeith Brown

Message to the 12th Man : “I’ve been looking for a new home, and I wanted to go where I am comfortable and be around a team that can make me better."

Why A&M: "I like how Texas A&M throws the ball, they have a great offense and they have shown that they want me really bad,” said Brown. “It is big-time football in Texas... Coach Jimbo Fisher has wanted me real bad. He (had) said I’m one of his favorite 2021 guys and if I come, he’ll be real happy.”

It's not clear whether A&M wants Brown as a wideout or a corner, but as far as I'm concerned, he should be on offense. His skill set is absolutely outstanding.

Obviously, he has excellent speed, but that isn't even his best attribute. His ability to find the ball in flight and make a play on it is exceptional. The first highlight in the package above is one of the best I've ever seen at any level.

Brown's adjustment to make the catch really are top-notch. He can be running at full speed, look over his shoulder, find the ball and make the catch. If the ball is underthrown, then he can stop, adjust and position himself to make the play.

Once Brown has his hands on the ball, look out. He's got outstanding acceleration and clearly has very good top end speed. It doesn't take him long to turn on the jets.

On defense, the ball skills we've already mention make him a talented corner, as does his speed. But he's also not afraid to put his shoulder in and give a receiver a shot.

Brown is a smaller guy at 5-foot-10, but his other attributes more than make up for a lack of height. He's explosive, naturally gifted and clearly very talented. A&M will have to figure out how to use him, and that's actually a very good problem to have.