Mayes, a graduate of The Heights High School in Houston, initially signed with Incarnate Word in San Antonio in 2022. He found himself on the field quickly, tallying 41 tackles, 11 passes defensed and an interception in his freshman season.

That led him to hit the transfer portal and move to UAB, where he put up nearly identical stats: 41 tackles, 10 passes defensed and 2 interceptions. He tallied a season score of 72.9 according to ProFootballFocus, including a 77.8 score in coverage. Those scores were both easily better than A&M's best-rated corner, Josh DeBerry, who had a season score of 71.2 that dropped to 68.6 in coverage.

When Mayes hit the portal this time, he found a far more receptive audience. He picked up offers from Arkansas, Utah, Kentucky, TCU and Wisconsin, but when the nearby Aggies offered, they immediately became the favorite. He cemented that Saturday night with his commitment.



