Aggies add Houston native to CB haul
Texas A&M's search for cornerbacks has led them to Houston native B.J. Mayes, who committed to the Aggies Saturday night after two highly productive seasons working his way up the college football ladder.
Mayes, a graduate of The Heights High School in Houston, initially signed with Incarnate Word in San Antonio in 2022. He found himself on the field quickly, tallying 41 tackles, 11 passes defensed and an interception in his freshman season.
That led him to hit the transfer portal and move to UAB, where he put up nearly identical stats: 41 tackles, 10 passes defensed and 2 interceptions. He tallied a season score of 72.9 according to ProFootballFocus, including a 77.8 score in coverage. Those scores were both easily better than A&M's best-rated corner, Josh DeBerry, who had a season score of 71.2 that dropped to 68.6 in coverage.
When Mayes hit the portal this time, he found a far more receptive audience. He picked up offers from Arkansas, Utah, Kentucky, TCU and Wisconsin, but when the nearby Aggies offered, they immediately became the favorite. He cemented that Saturday night with his commitment.
What it means for the Aggies
It means their cornerback room revamp proceeds apace with strong results. A&M has now picked up Will Lee (K-State), Donovan Saunders (Cal Poly), Jaydon Hill (Florida) and Mayes, giving them an entirely different look.
Mike Elko likes big corners, and Mayes fits the bill at 6-foot-1. He's highly aggressive, obviously knows how to find a football and has succeeded at two different levels. He also has two seasons left to play, which also works to A&M's advantage.
Lee will likely start on one side, with either Saunders or Mayes at the other. Either way, the Aggies should feel a lot more comfortable with this group -- which is likely to still expand -- than they did with last year's.