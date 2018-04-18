The 6-foot-6, 309-pound prospect had interest from Northwestern and Texas, but an offer from A&M offensive line coach Jim Turner was all he needed to shut things down.

“Texas A&M is my dream school since I was a toddler,” he said. “I love all the traditions that A&M has and I feel a certain trust with the coaching staff and the school.”

Bankhead is a big fan of Turner and is excited to be playing for the offensive line coach in the future.

“I feel coach Turner and I have a great bond,” he said. “I would bend over backwards for him and play my heart out for him. I will take great pride in being a future Aggie.”

For Bankhead, he gets ready for spring football and is excited that his recruitment process is over.

“I have family that went to A&M and now I am 100% committed to A&M,” he said. “I can now focus on high school football and be confident in knowing I will wake up as an Aggie commit in the morning. I will also work on recruiting other kids to A&M.”

Bankhead will play guard at the next level and he will likely project as a three-star once he is evaluated.