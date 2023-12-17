Former Louisiana Tech standout Cyrus Allen committed to the Aggies Sunday afternoon, giving A&M two commits for the weekend and two wide receivers in the last two weeks. The 6-foot, 177-pound receiver entered the portal after two extremely productive years Ruston, including an honorable mention All-Conference USA nod this past year.

Allen put up big numbers as a freshman, catching 22 passes for 500 yards and 4 touchdowns -- an impressive average of 22.7 yards per catch, the second-highest in the nation in 2022. He followed that up with another 46 catches for 778 yards and 4 scores this year. His average yards per catch dropped to just 16.7 YPC, or 1.7 yards per catch more than Ainias Smith's team-leading 15.0 YPC for the Aggies this season.

A&M's two receivers to have departed via the portal, Raymond Cottrell and Jordan Anthony, combined for a total of 4 catches for 27 yards and 1 touchdown in 2023. Their two additions, Allen and Javon Harvey of Old Dominion, combined for 75 catches for 1,169 yards and 9 touchdowns last year.

Allen, who recently completed his sophomore season, has two years of eligibility remaining. He chose the Aggies over the likes of USC, Oregon, Miami and Wisconsin, among others.



