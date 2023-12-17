Aggies add one of the best WRs in the portal
This commitment story and analysis is brought to you by Branch & Dhillon, P.C.!
Since he took the Texas A&M job last month, Mike Elko has talked several times about how he wants to stretch the field with the Aggie offense. Today, he added a wide receiver to help do just that.
Former Louisiana Tech standout Cyrus Allen committed to the Aggies Sunday afternoon, giving A&M two commits for the weekend and two wide receivers in the last two weeks. The 6-foot, 177-pound receiver entered the portal after two extremely productive years Ruston, including an honorable mention All-Conference USA nod this past year.
Allen put up big numbers as a freshman, catching 22 passes for 500 yards and 4 touchdowns -- an impressive average of 22.7 yards per catch, the second-highest in the nation in 2022. He followed that up with another 46 catches for 778 yards and 4 scores this year. His average yards per catch dropped to just 16.7 YPC, or 1.7 yards per catch more than Ainias Smith's team-leading 15.0 YPC for the Aggies this season.
A&M's two receivers to have departed via the portal, Raymond Cottrell and Jordan Anthony, combined for a total of 4 catches for 27 yards and 1 touchdown in 2023. Their two additions, Allen and Javon Harvey of Old Dominion, combined for 75 catches for 1,169 yards and 9 touchdowns last year.
Allen, who recently completed his sophomore season, has two years of eligibility remaining. He chose the Aggies over the likes of USC, Oregon, Miami and Wisconsin, among others.
What this means for the Aggies
Simply put, the Aggies just went out and got a guy with two years of FBS experience who has averaged 18.8 yards per catch. And that's not with 10 receptions, or 15 -- it's with 68. Allen gets open and he makes plays.
One thing he does really well is get out of the gate quick. If a corner doesn't come up and jam him at the line, that may be the ballgame. He's going to get past them, then hits another gear when he gets the ball in his hands.
He does a great job of adjusting to the ball in flight. As you can see on his highlights, he can slow down or change his route to get a pass, or he can just haul one the pass in in stride and not miss a beat.
He rarely came off the field at Louisiana Tech, but if A&M keeps its core group of receivers intact, he'll be part of a rotation and be fresher when he's on the field. If that means he can make even more big plays, look out.
Right now, A&M's receiver group consists of Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad, Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Micah Tease, Harvey and Allen with Ernest Campbell set to sign this week. There's a lot of productivity in that unit.