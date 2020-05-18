The 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive tackle had a number of early offers, but saw his recruitment explode after a strong junior season. In addition to picking up offers from the Aggies and Texas -- the teams most closely linked to him over the past few months -- he added offers from Auburn, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee and USC to create a list of nearly 30 teams seriously interested in his services.

Wykoff took official visits to Texas Tech and Texas before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down on-campus recruiting, but his proximity to College Station allowed him to visit A&M unofficially. With offensive line coach Josh Henson pushing for him, the Aggies were able to win out and add the 3-star recruit.

A&M now has two offensive linemen in the 2021 in the 2021 class who project as tackles at the next level. Wykoff joins Fort Collins, Colo. 4-star Trey Zuhn, who committed Feb. 2, as the two offensive linemen in the class so far. The Aggies probably are not done recruiting tackles, as they are seriously pursuing several others.

Wykoff is the eighth commit, and fourth Texan, to join A&M's 2021 class.