A&M came on strong and quickly to get Hinton, with him deciding to make an official visit only on Friday. But that was enough for him to decide to make the move to Aggieland, becoming the 20th transfer for new coach Mike Elko and his staff.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Hinton, who will be a redshirt senior this season, started his career at Middle Tennessee before transferring to FAU. He started all 12 games at left guard for the Owls in 2023, giving up just one sack in 481 dropbacks.

It means the competition for playing time at the guard spots is going to be intense. On one side, you have Kam Dewberry, Mark Nabou and Hinton; on the other, you have Chase Bisontis, new transfer Armaj Reed-Adams and TJ Shanahan. Nabou could even be moved to center to compete with Bryce Foster.

One thing is for sure: no spot on the offensive line is secure. Every position now has potential, and capable, competition. Hinton brings experience, size and an reputation for being an outstanding pass blocker, even if his run blocking stats aren't as impressive.

Hinton didn't come to A&M to sit for his final season, so the battle for left guard should be an outstanding one to watch this offseason.