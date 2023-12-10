Lee spent a single season at Kansas State after a year in the junior college ranks, so he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at A&M.

Lee, a big corner at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, was Kansas State's top-rated defensive player this season according to ProFootballFocus. He had an overall score of 77.5, including a score of 76.5 in pass coverage. A&M's top coverage score from a cornerback, on the other hand, was Josh DeBerry's 68.6. Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon, who were the starters for much of the year (and are both in the transfer portal), had coverage scores of 60.9 and 64.6, respectively.

The first addition to the Texas A&M football team during the Mike Elko era comes from the transfer portal, with former Kansas State cornerback announcing his commitment to the Aggies Sunday morning. Lee, an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection this season, had 42 tackles, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble for the Wildcats this past season.

This is a big addiiton for the Aggies on multiple levels. First, they're losing a lot of depth with Chappell and Harmon entering the portal and DeBerry out of eligibility. Sam McCall struggled mightily during his playing time this season, as did true freshman Jayvon Thomas. Fellow true freshman Bravion Rogers played very little in 2023, so he remains an unknown quantity.

On the plus side, the Aggies now have Lee, one of best corners available, now on board. He should move into the starting lineup immediately, likely replacing Chappell. Chappell was good corner his first two seasons, but slipped some this year. In terms of overall performance this season, Lee is a significant step up.

Mike Elko likes big corners -- Jaylon Jones and Myles Jones are classic examples. With Lee (6-3) and Tony Grimes (6-0), he's got two. He should have Thomas and Rogers to develop this offseason, and 5-star Terry Bussey should be added unless something goes very wrong. A&M also isn't done in the portal, so the cornerback corps should be stronger next season than it was this year.

Lee has size, speed and has proven he can be put out on an island and hold his own. This is the kind of player the Aggies have needed at corner and haven't had. He's a very good first piece to kickstart the rebuild of the secondary.